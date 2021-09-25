ICC U19 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021 Final: Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19 - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

It’s the final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021. Ireland U19 will meet Scotland U19 in the final, with both teams having finished in the top two. The winner of this clash will qualify for the World Cup next year in West Indies. The Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria will host the encounter.

Ireland U19 side finished the league stages at the top of the table. In three games, the Irish side won two. They lost their opening game against the Netherlands but bounced back to win the following two games.

Opening batter Jack Dickson has been in rich form in this competition. He has been their highest run-scorer with 133 runs to his name. He smashed a century against Jersey and will be looking to carry his form into the final. In the bowling department, Nathan McGuire has picked up nine wickets so far.

Scotland U19, on the other hand, started the competition on a positive note. They won their first two games but succumbed against the Ireland side in their final league game. It was a poor performance from them and they will need to be at their best to seek revenge for the loss.

The batters need to contribute to the team’s success as they struggle to post bigger totals on board. The bowling department has been led by Oliver Davidson, who has picked up 11 wickets so far with his slow left arm spin. Everyone needs to be on their toes while facing this Irish side against whom they suffered a heavy loss in the league stage.

Match Details

Match: Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19, Final, U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers

Date and Time: September 25th 2021, Saturday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Club, Almeria, Spain

Weather report

The temperature in Almeria in Spain on Saturday is expected to range between 19 to 28 degrees Celsius. It is expected to stay humid throughout the day. There is no chance of rain and fans can expect a full game to be played on Saturday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Desert Springs club in Almeria is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat. Batters can play their strokes once they get set. There is enough seam movement off the surface for the bowlers. But the surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland U19

Playing XI: Nathan McGuire, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Liam Doherty, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad, Cameron Doak

Scotland U19

Playing XI: Samuel Elstone, Gabriel Gallmann-Findlay, Tomas Mackintosh, Charlie Tear (wk), Lyle Robertson, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Peet (c), Rafay Khan, Jamie Cairns, Oliver Davidson, Sean Fischer-Keogh

Match prediction

Ireland U19 meet Scotland U19 in the final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021. Both sides have a good balance to their sides and it will be a very good contest. The Ireland side went past the Scotland side in the league stage and will be looking to repeat their performance on Saturday.

Ireland U19 will be riding with confidence after having completed a convincing win in their last fixture and expect them to qualify for the U19 World Cup next year.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava