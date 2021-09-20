ICC U19 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021 Match 3: Netherlands U19 vs Scotland U19 - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 3 of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup European Qualifiers 2021, Netherlands U19 face Scotland U19 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain. Both sides are coming off a win in their previous games and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

The Netherlands U19 side has been one of the most consistent performers in the U-19 circuit. They met Ireland U19 in the season opener and were asked to bat first. The Dutch side scored 179 in their 50 overs, losing eight wickets. Shirase Rasool top-scored with 56 runs. There weren’t any healthy contributions from the other batsmen as they were restricted to under 200 runs.

Defending 180, the bowlers delivered at brilliant lines and lengths as the Irish batsmen struggled to get going. Eventually, they were knocked over for 146 in the 44th over.

Shariz Ahmad and Udit Nashier picked up three wickets each. Tazeem Chaudry Ali also chipped in with two scalps as Netherlands U19 won by 33 runs. They will be looking to repeat the performance against Scotland U19 in their upcoming match.

The Scotland U19 side defeated Jersey U19 in their opening game. It was a comprehensive performance from the Scottish side as they beat Jersey by eight wickets. Jersey won the toss and opted to bat first. The Scotland bowlers were brilliant as they knocked over Jersey for 107 in 42 overs. Olly Davidson picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Keogh, Peet, and Cairns with two wickets each.

It was a cakewalk for the Scottish side as they chased down the total in the 22nd over. Gabriel Gallman Findlay, opening the batting, guided his side past the line with an unbeaten 59-run knock. They will be looking to put their best foot forward when they face the Netherlands in their upcoming game.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands U19 vs Scotland U19, Match 3, U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021

Date and Time: September 21st, 2021, Tuesday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Club, Almeria, Spain

Weather report

The temperature in Almeria is expected to hover between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius. It is expected to stay humid throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Desert Springs club in Almeria assists the bowlers, who will reap the rewards for bowling good lines and lengths as there is enough movement off the surface. The overcast conditions will favor seam bowlers from both sides.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands U19

The Netherlands U19 were brilliant in the opening game, defeating the Irish side convincingly. The bowlers were brilliant and will look to repeat their performances in their next game. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for the game against Scotland U19.

Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh (c), Shirase Raoul Rasool, Lucas del Bianco (wk), Aryan Dutt, Shariz Ahmad, Pierre Jacod, Debrup Dasgupta, Dietmar Hennop, Udit Nashier, Mees van Vliet, Tazeem Chaudry Ali

Scotland U19

Scotland U19 have a good balance to their side. Expect them to field the same XI that featured in their last game for the match against the Netherlands.

Playing XI: Gabriel Gallman Findlay, Charlie Tear (wk), Tomas Mackintosh, Rafay Khan, Sam Elstone, Charlie Peet (c), Lyle Robertson, Jack Jarvis, Jamie Cairns, Olly Davidson, Sean Fischer Keogh

Match prediction

Scotland U19 looks like a settled side and expect them to come out on top against Netherlands U19.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Ritwik Kumar