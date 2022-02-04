ICC U19 World Cup Final, England U19 vs India U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and livestream details

After 47 intriguing games played across three weeks, we are now down to two teams in the U19 World Cup. England will lock horns with India in the final of ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2022 on Saturday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

With both sides unbeaten so far in this tournament, it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Having topped Group A, England faced South Africa in their quarter-final clash. With a comprehensive win over the Proteas, they next beat the Afghans in a closely-fought contest to enter the final.

Due to the rain, the match was reduced to 47 overs per side. Batting first, the English side scored 231, losing six wickets. The bowlers then kept picking up wickets at regular intervals to restrict Afghanistan to 215, winning the game by 15 runs in the DLS method.

India, meanwhile, finished at the top of the table in Group B and faced Bangladesh in the quarter-finals. With a convincing win over the defending champions, they next beat Australia in the semi-finals to enter their fourth successive final.

Batting first, the Indian side had a shaky start but a solid partnership between Shaik Rasheed and Yash Dhull helped them post 290 on the board. The bowlers, spinners in particular, bowled superbly as they cleaned up the Aussie side on 194 to win the game comprehensively by 96 runs.

England U19 vs India U19 Match Details:

Match: England U19 vs India U19, Final, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: February 5th 2022, Saturday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

England U19 vs India U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient early in their innings and once set, they can play their strokes more freely. The spinners from both sides will be effective as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

England U19 vs India U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Antigua is expected to hover between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted for Saturday.

England U19 vs India U19 Probable XIs

England U19

Fifties from George Thomas (50), George Bell (56*) and Alex Horton (53*) helped them put up 231 on the board in their last match. Rehan Ahmed picked up four wickets and was well-supported by Thomas Aspinwall, who finished with two scalps.

Probable XI

George Thomas, Jacob Bethell , Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

India U19

Shaik Rasheed (94) and skipper Yash Dhull (110) stitched a solid partnership between them in their last game to post 290 on the board in their 50 overs. The spinners then spun a web around the Aussies. Vicky Ostwal finished with three wickets as they knocked over Australia on 194.

Probable XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England U19 vs India U19 Match Prediction

The English side will be looking to lift its second U19 title whereas the Indian side will be chasing a record fifth title. It will all come down to handling nerves in the final and will be a test of character for both sides.

India look a more settled unit and have had more success at this tournament. It could play a role in the final on Saturday.

Prediction: India U19 to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

