ICC U19 World Cup, Match 13, Australia U19 vs Scotland U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Match 14 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup will see Australia U19 squaring-off against Scotland U19 at the Conaree Sports Club in St. Kitts, on January 19.

Australia U19 enter this encounter on the back of a victory against West Indies in their tournament opener followed by a defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their second encounter.

Having won by six wickets against the host nation, they entered the second game with confidence. They were handed a four-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka in their next match.

After being asked to bat first, the Australian U19 side could only manage to score a 175-run total before being bowled out. Campbell Kellaway was the top-scorer for the Aussies, scoring a 77-ball 54.

Nivethan Radhakrishnan (36-ball 21) and William Salzmann (50-ball 22) chipped in with crucial runs to get their team to a respectable total.

Defending what was a modest total, the Australian bowling line-up bowled its heart out but could not knock over the Sri Lankan side. Tom Whitney and Joshua Garner claimed two wickets each, while William Salzmann and Nivethan Radhakrishnan claimed one wicket each.

Scotland U19 head into this encounter on the back of defeats in both their games. They were beaten by Sri Lanka U19 by 40 runs in their tournament opener, followed by a defeat at the hands of West Indies U19 by seven wickets.

Batting first against a fiery West Indies bowling line-up, the Scottish side were bowled out for a mere 95 runs. Oliver Davidson was the top-scorer for the Scotland U19, scoring a 93-ball 43.

The hosts chased down the target with seven wickets to spare. Jack Jarvis, Oliver Davidson and Charlie Peet each claimed a wicket but in vain.

Australia U19 vs Scotland U19 Match Details

Match: Australia U19 vs Scotland U19, Match 14 ICC U19 World Cup.

Date: January 19, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Conaree Sports Club, St. Kitts.

Australia U19 vs Scotland U19 Pitch Report.

The surface at the Conaree Sports Club is a good cricketing surface. It is expected to assist the pacers initially. The surface gets easier to bat on as the innings progresses.

It offers a fair bit of turn to the spinners. The team that wins the toss will look to bowl first on this surface.

Australia U19 vs Scotland U19 Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius.

No rain is expected throughout the day.

Australia U19 vs Scotland U19 Probable XIs

Australia U19

Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Issac Higgins, Cooper Connolly (c), Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Tobias Snell (wk), Aidan Cahill, William Salzmann, Joshua Garner, Tom Whitney, Harkirat Bajwa.

Scotland U19

Charlie Tear (wk), Oliver Davidson, Samuel Elstone, Tomas Mackintosh, Jack Jarvis, Muhaymen Majeed, Rafat Khan, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet (c), Sean Fischer Keogh, Ruaridh McIntyre.

Australia U19 vs Scotland U19 Match Prediction

Australia U19 are a formidable side and have been in good form. Despite the odd glitch against Sri Lanka U19, Australia U19 are still favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

Australia U19 vs Scotland U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

