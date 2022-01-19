ICC U19 World Cup, Match 16, England U19 vs UAE U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

England U19 will take on UAE U19 in the 16th match of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup. Warner Park in Basseterre will host this Group A fixture.

England are currently leading Group A with two wins in as many games. They defeated Canada by 106 runs in their last fixture. After being asked to bat first, the English side posted a mammoth 320 on the board, losing seven wickets.

The bowlers then stepped up to knock over Canada on 214. It was a good all-round performance from England and they will look to repeat it in their next clash against UAE.

UAE, on the other hand, are placed in second position in the points table. They defeated Canada by 49 runs in their opening game of the competition. Batting first, UAE scored 284 in their 20 overs, losing seven wickets in the process.

The bowlers bowled brilliantly as they knocked over Canada on 235. UAE will be hoping for a similar performance in their upcoming clash against the upbeat English side.

England U19 vs UAE U19 Match Details

Match: England U19 vs UAE U19, Match 16, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: January 20th 2022, Thursday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre

England U19 vs UAE U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park is good for batting. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings.

The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

England U19 vs UAE U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Basseterre is expected to hover between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

England U19 vs UAE U19 Probable XIs

England U19

Tom Prest was brilliant with his 93 and was well-supported by George Thomas (52) and George Bell (57) as they posted 320 on the board.

Joshua Boyden picked up four wickets. Prest and Jacob Bethell chipped in with three scalps each as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

George Thomas, Jacob Bethell , Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Joshua Boyden

UAE U19

Contributions from Punya Mehra (71) and Ali Naseer (73) helped them put up 284 on the board in their 50 overs.

The bowlers then bowled brilliantly and the wickets were spread among them as they knocked over Canada on 235, winning the game by 49 runs.

Probable XI

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Vijaya Raghavan

England U19 vs UAE U19 Match Prediction

Both sides are so far unbeaten in the competition. England are the current table-toppers whereas UAE are placed below them and will look to grab two crucial points.

With both sides eager to come out with all guns blazing on Thursday, a cracking contest is in store.

England look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: England U19 to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

