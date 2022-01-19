ICC U19 World Cup, Match 18, Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In match 18 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, Pakistan will lock horns with Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, January 20th.

Pakistan are a dominant side, batting deep and having an aggressive approach. They won their tournament opener against Zimbabwe quite emphatically. Batting first, Pakistan put up a mammoth 315-run total.

Haseebullah Khan was the star performer with the bat, scoring a 155-ball 135. Crucial runs from Irfan Khan (73-ball 75) propelled Pakistan to an above-par total. Awais Ali was the star with the ball, claiming figures of 6-56. Zeeshan Zameer (2-32) and Ahmed Khan (2-50) also played key roles in dismantling the Zimbabwe batting line-up.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are a quality team, and find a way to win in the most trying of conditions. They registered a 135-run victory over Papua New Guinea (PNG) in their tournament opener. Batting first, Afghanistan were bowled out for only 200.

Captain Suliman Safi (76-ball 62) and Ijaz Ahmadzai (50-ball 45) were the top-scorers for them. Defending a modest total, the Afghan bowlers were up to the task, bowling out PNG for 65. Izharulhaq Naveed was the top wicket-taker for Afghanistan, claiming figures of 3-14. Naveed Zadran, Nangeyalia Kharote and Noor Ahmad took two wickets apiece.

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Match Details

Match: Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Match 18 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: 20th January 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad.

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium is a good one. There is something on offer for both batters and bowlers.

Pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. While there's some turn on offer, batters could look to consolidate and accelerate in the middle overs. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Weather Report

Spells of partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected during the day.

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Probable XIs

Pakistan U19

Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Zeeshan Zameer, Mehran Mumtaz.

Afghanistan U19

Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Bilal Sayeedi, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmadzai, Khaiber Wali, Nangeyalia Kharote, Izharulhaq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Naveed Zadran.

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Match Prediction

Both team have their strengths and weaknesses. Pakistan are batting-heavy, while Afghanistan are more reliant on their bowling. So a cracker of a contest is on the cards. However, Pakistan are expected to come out on top.

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav

