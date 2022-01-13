ICC U19 World Cup, Match 2, Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The ICC Men’s Under 19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies will have 16 teams vying for the trophy from January 14 to February 5. The second match sees Sri Lanka take on Scotland at Everest Cricket Club Ground in Georgetown on January 14 in a Group D clash.

Sri Lanka have had good preparations ahead of the competition. They won both their warm-up fixtures comprehensively and will be brimming with confidence. The Lankans defeated Uganda in their second warm-up fixture.

Batting first, they posted 277 on the board in their 50 overs. The bowlers then ran through the Ugandan batting line-up, knocking them over on 46. The Lankans will be looking to repeat their performance in their opening game against Scotland.

Scotland, on the other hand, played two warm-up games, where they had mixed fortunes. While they went down to Ireland in one, they managed to beat Uganda convincingly in the other.

After being asked to bat first, the Scottish side scored 219, losing nine wickets. The bowlers then stepped up to clean up Uganda on 112 in 31.2 overs to win the game by 107 runs.

The Scottish side need to be at their absolute best while facing the Lankans in their opening fixture of the competition.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19 Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19, Match 2, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: January 14th 2022, Friday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown

Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Everest Cricket Club Ground is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19 Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Georgetown are expected to hover between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19 Probable XIs

Sri Lanka U19

Chamindu Wickramasinghe will be leading the Lankan side in the U19 World Cup. They have some exciting players on their side who will be looking to start their campaign on a positive note.

Probable XI

Chamindu Wickramasinghe (c), Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Dunith Wellalage, Pawan Pathiraja, Raveen de Silva, Sakuna Liyanage, Yasiru Rodrigo, Vinuja Ranpul, Matheesha Pathirana, Wanuja Sahan

Scotland U19

Charlie Peet will lead the Scottish side. The left-arm spinner will be eager to lead by example and make a mark at the international level.

Probable XI

Samuel Elstone, Tomas Mackintosh(w), Charlie Tear, Oliver Davidson, Charlie Peet(c), Jack Jarvis, Lyle Robertson, Jamie Cairns, Sean Fischer Keogh, Muhaymen Majeed, Christopher Cole

Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19 Match Prediction

The Lankans are coming into the tournament with winning momentum behind them. The Scottish side, in contrast, won their first warm-up game and need to be on their toes while facing the upbeat Lankans on the opening day of the competition.

Sri Lanka look strong on paper and should easily win this match.

Prediction: Sri Lanka U19 to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19 live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

