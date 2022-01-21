ICC U19 World Cup, Match 21, Bangladesh U19 vs UAE U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Bangladesh are set to lock horns with UAE in match 21 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Bangladesh, led by spinner Rakibul Hasan, started their campaign with a heavy seven-wicket loss against England. However, the Junior Tigers then beat Canada by eight wickets on Thursday at the Conaree Sports Club.

After being put to field first, Bangladesh bowled Canada out for 136 in 44.3 overs. Ripon Mondal and SM Mehrob picked up four wickets apiece. Thereafter, Iftakher Hossain Ifti's unbeaten 61-run knock made sure the Tigers tracked the target down with 19.5 overs to spare.

Meanwhile, the UAE, captained by Alishan Sharafu, are third in Group A with a rather dismal net run rate of -1.400. After getting their campaign underway with a 49-run win over Canada, they slumped to a humiliating 189-run loss to England on January 20.

Tom Prest's 154-run knock helped England post a mammoth score of 362-6, after which the UAE were bowled out for 173 in 38.2 overs. The upcoming game is a must-win one for both Bangladesh and UAE, as the winner will qualify for the quarter-final.

Bangladesh U19 vs UAE U19 Match Details

Match: Bangladesh U19 vs UAE U19, Match 21 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: January 22, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Pitch Report

The first two games at the venue were low-scoring, but in the next two matches, England scored in excess of 300 runs while batting first. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be in store on Saturday. Bowlers may need to work hard to pick up wickets.

Weather Report

The weather should be sunny on matchday, with the temperature around the 28-degree Celsius mark. There is a chance of rain around 1 PM, but the skies are expected to clear. The humidity should mostly be in the high 80s.

Probable XIs

Bangladesh U19

Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan (c), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol.

UAE U19

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Vinayak Raghavan.

Match Prediction

Bangladesh will go into the match as the firm favourites, purely because of their superior experience. Their victory over Canada will also keep them in good stead. The UAE have been pretty impressive, but it will need a herculean effort from them to get past the Tigers.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this game on Saturday.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

