ICC U19 World Cup, Match 3, Canada U19 vs UAE U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Canada will take on the UAE in the third match of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2022 at the Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre.

Canada have played two warm-up fixtures so far, losing both. They faced Zimbabwe in their first warm-up game, where they restricted the African side to 208 in their 48 overs. The batters then failed to step up as they were bundled out on 182, falling short by 26 runs.

Canada will be hoping for a much-improved performance in their opening game of the competition against the UAE.

The UAE, meanwhile, were scheduled to play two warm-up games. They defeated PNG comprehensively in their first game but their next game against England was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

After being asked to bat first, the UAE posted a mammoth 304 on the board against PNG. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly to knock over PNG on 72, winning the game by 232 runs. They will be looking to repeat their performance in their first game of the showpiece event.

Canada U19 vs UAE U19 Match Details:

Match: Canada U19 vs UAE U19, Match 3, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: January 15th 2022, Saturday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts

Canada U19 vs UAE U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Conaree Sports Club is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The spinners will play a major role as the pitch will get slower as the game progresses.

Canada U19 vs UAE U19 Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in Basseterre is expected to hover between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Canada U19 vs UAE U19 Probable XIs

Canada U19

Canada haven’t been at their best so far. They have to be on their toes to kick off the competition on a winning note. Mihir Patel will be looking to lead the side by example.

Probable XI

Mihir Patel (c), Sahil Badin, Anoop Chima (wk), Ethan Gibson, Parmveer Kharoud, Siddh Ladd, Yasir Mahmood, Mohit Prashar, Harjap Saini, Jash Shah, Kairav Sharma

UAE U19

Having defeated PNG comprehensively in their first warm-up fixture, they will be high on confidence. Alishan Sharafu has been handed the responsibility of leading the side. They will be eager to put their best foot forward on Saturday.

Probable XI

Kai Smith (wk), Shival Bawa, Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Alishan Sharafu (c), Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Aayan Afzal Khan, Jash Giyanani, Adhitya Shetty

Canada U19 vs UAE U19 Match Prediction

Both Canada and the UAE will look to kickstart the competition on a winning note. The UAE have been brilliant in their warm-up game and Canada have struggled so far.

The UAE look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: UAE U19 to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

