ICC U19 World Cup, Match 4, India U19 vs South Africa U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

India will square off against South Africa in the fourth match of the Under 19 World Cup 2022. Providence Stadium in Guyana will host this high-octane contest.

India have had very good preparations ahead of the U19 World Cup. They won both of their warm-up fixtures. After beating West Indies comprehensively in their first game, India followed it up with a win over Australia.

Bowling first, the Indians knocked over the Aussies on 268. The batters then stepped up, with Harnoor Singh scoring a century as they chased down the total in 47.3 overs. The Indians are now brimming with confidence and will look to kick off their campaign with a win.

South Africa, meanwhile, defeated West Indies in their second warm-up fixture after their first game against Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The bowlers did a fine job of knocking over West Indies on 189. The batters struggled a bit but held their nerves in the end to chase down the total with three wickets in hand. The Proteas will be eager to put their best foot forward against India on Saturday.

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Details:

Match: India U19 vs South Africa U19, Match 4, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: January 15th 2022, Saturday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Weather Forecast

There is a high chance of rain predicted on Saturday. The temperature will hover between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius.

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Probable XIs

India U19

Yash Dhull will lead the Indian side in the upcoming U19 World Cup. They won the Asia Cup recently and will be eager to produce that form in this tournament.

Probable XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Aneeshwar Gautam

South Africa U19

George Van Heerden will be leading the Proteas in the U19 World Cup. The right-handed wicket-keeper batter will be eager to lead the side by example.

Probable XI

Ethan John Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, GJ Maree, George Van Heerden (c & wk), Andile Simelane, Mickey Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Asakhe Tshaka

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Prediction

Both teams have exciting players in their ranks and will be keen to make a mark on the global stage. It will all come down to handling nerves in their opening game of the competition.

India have a good balance to their side and should come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: India U19 to win this encounter.

India U19 vs South Africa U19 live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Yash Dhull score a fifty? Yes No 3 votes so far