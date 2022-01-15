ICC U19 World Cup, Match 7, Bangladesh U19 vs England U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Bangladesh will lock horns against England in the seventh match of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup. The Warner Park in Basseterre will host this Group A clash.

Bangladesh, the defending champions, have had good preparation ahead of the showpiece event. Their first warm-up fixture against Pakistan got abandoned before they beat Zimbabwe comprehensively in their next warm-up game.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 277 on the board. They then knocked over Zimbabwe for 110, and will look to repeat the same performance in their tournament opener.

England, meanwhile, beat PNG in their warm-up fixture. Their other warm-up games against Afghanistan and UAE got cancelled.

After being asked to bat first, they posted a mammoth total of 359 runs on the board. They then knocked over PNG for 78, and will now look to kickstart their campaign on a winning note.

Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 Match Details

Match: Bangladesh U19 vs England U19, Match 7, ICC U19 World Cup 2022.

Date and Time: January 16th 2022, Sunday; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre.

Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Warner Park is good for batting. Batters can play their strokes freely, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both teams on Sunday. The temperature is expected to range between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius on matchday.

Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 Probable XIs

Bangladesh U19

The defending champions will kickstart their campaign against England. Rakibul Hasan is leading the team, which is looking to defend their title successfully.

Probable XI

Ariful Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Abdullah Al Mamun, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan.

England U19

Tom Prest, the England Under-19 captain, will be eager to lead his team by example in the next few weeks.

Probable XI

George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), William Luxton, George Bell, James Coles, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Nathan Barnwell.

Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 Match Prediction

Bangladesh will start their title defence against England on Sunday. Both teams have exciting players in their ranks who will be eager to make a mark on the global stage. So a cracking contest should ensue on Sunday when both teams meet.

England look strong on paper, so expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: England U19 to win this game.

Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar.

