ICC U19 World Cup, Match 9, Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Australia will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the ninth match of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup. The Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre will host this Group D clash.

Australia got off to a winning start. They defeated West Indies in their opening game of the competition. It was a good all-around performance from them and they will be looking to repeat it in their next clash.

After being asked to bowl first, they did a fine job of knocking over West Indies on 169. The batters then stepped up, chasing down the total in the 45th over and winning the game by six wickets.

Sri Lanka also got off to a perfect start, beating Scotland in their first game. Scotland did challenge the Lankans but the Asian side held their nerves to get off to a winning start.

Batting first, the Lankan batters struggled a bit as they were bundled out for 218. But the bowlers were up to the task as they cleaned up Scotland on 178, winning the game by 40 runs.

They will be hoping for a similar performance in their next clash against Australia.

Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Match Details:

Match: Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Match 9, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: January 17, 2022, Monday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre

Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Conaree Sports Club is slow in nature. The ball tends to hold on to the surface as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes.

Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Basseterre are expected to range between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Probable XIs

Australia U19

Tom Whitney, Nivethan Radhakrishnan and Cooper Connolly picked up three wickets each as they knocked over West Indies for 169.

Teague Wyllie remained unbeaten on 86 at the top of the order to help his side chase down the total with six wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Isaac Higgins, Cooper Connolly (c), Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Campbell Kellaway, Aidan Cahill, Tobias Snell (wk), William Salzmann, Tom Whitney, Harkirat Bajwa

Sri Lanka U19

Sakuna Liyanage top-scored with 85 as it helped them post a respectable total on the board. Skipper Dunith Wellalage picked up a fifer as they defended 219 successfully, knocking over Scotland for 178.

Probable XI

Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Raveen de Silva, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Dunith Wellalage (c), Wanuja Sahan, Yasiru Rodrigo (wk), Sakuna Liyanage, Matheesha Pathirana

Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Match Prediction

Australia defeated West Indies comprehensively in their opening game. Sri Lanka are also coming off a win as they beat Scotland in their first game.

Both sides will look to carry forward the winning momentum and it promises to be a cracking contest. Australia have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Australia U19 to win this encounter.

