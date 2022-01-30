ICC U19 World Cup, Plate Final, UAE U19 vs Ireland U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

UAE will square off against Ireland in the Plate final of the Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2022 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Monday.

UAE beat West Indies in the ninth-place playoff to enter the Plate final. UAE captain Alishan Sharafu won the toss, and opted to bat first. They had a shaky start, but their lower order stepped up to take the team to 224 in their allotted 50 overs. They then knocked over their hosts for 142 in the 40th over.

Meanwhile, Ireland beat Zimbabwe comprehensively in the second Plate semi-final. After being asked to bowl first, Ireland knocked over Zimbabwe for 166. In response, Ireland lost two wickets in quick succession, but a solid unbeaten partnership of 159 between Jack Dickson and Tim Tector took them home in 32 overs.

UAE U19 vs Ireland U19 Match Details

Match: UAE U19 vs Ireland U19, Plate Final, ICC U19 World Cup 2022.

Date and Time: January 31st 2022, Monday; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Antigua.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queen’s Park Oval is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and batters can play their strokes freely. Bowlers will have to be disciplined on this surface.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Antigua on matchday is expected to hover between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius. It should stay humid throughout the day.

Probable XIs

UAE U19

Contributions from Afzal Khan (93) and Shival Bawa (51) helped them post 224 in the Plate semis. Dhruv Parashar and Jash Giyanani then picked up four and three wickets respectively to beat the West Indies by 82 runs.

Probable XI

Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Jash Giyanani, Sailles Jaishankar, Shival Bawa.

Ireland U19

Muzamil Sherzad picked up a fifer, and Matthew Humphreys picked three wickets as they knocked over Zimbabwe for 166. Jack Dickson (78*) and Tim Tector (76*) helped Ireland romp home with eight wickets to spare.

Probable XI

Nathan McGuire, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Liam Doherty, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Reuben Wilson, Muzamil Sherzad.

Match Prediction

Both teams will be riding high on confidence after comprehensive wins in their last outings. Ireland look like a well-settled unit, so expect them to win on Monday.

Prediction: Ireland U19 to win this game.

