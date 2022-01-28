ICC U19 World Cup, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2, Canada U19 vs Scotland U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Canada U19 are set to lock horns with Scotland U19 in the Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Saturday, January 29. The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad is set to host the encounter.

Canada, led by Mihir Patel, are yet to win a single game in the tournament. They started the championship after finishing at the bottom of the points table in Group A. Thereafter, Tim Tector's Ireland defeated them by 94 runs in the Plate Quarter-Final 2.

After being put in to bat first, Ireland scored 179 on the back of Philippus le Roux's unbeaten 107-run knock of 83. Thereafter, Ireland bowled their opponents out for 85 in 29.2 overs. Reuben Wilson picked up three wickets and guided his team through to glory.

Scotland, led by Charlie Peet, failed to win a single game in Group D and finished at the bottom of the points table. They will go into the game on the back of a 108-run loss at the hands of Zimbabwe U19 in the Plate Quarter-Final 3 on Wednesday.

After opting to bat first, Zimbabwe scored 248 in 49.5 overs on the back of Matthew Welch's 78. Jack Jarvis picked up three wickets for Scotland. Thereafter, Scotland were bowled out for 140 in 39 overs. Tomas Macintosh top-scored for them with 25.

Canada U19 vs Scotland U19 Match Details

Match: Canada U19 vs Scotland U19, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2 ICC Under-19 World Cup

Date & Time: January 29, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Canada U19 vs Scotland U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium has been a reasonable one for batting. All four of the games played here were won by the team, batting first. Hence, Scotland and Canada may avoid chasing on the surface.

Canada U19 vs Scotland U19 Weather Report

The playing conditions will mostly be sunny with no rain expected. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the low 60s.

Canada U19 vs Scotland U19 Probable XIs

Canada

Jash Shah, Anoop Chima (wk), Mihir Patel (c), Gurnek Johal Singh, Ethan Gibson, Kairav Sharma, Sheel Patel, Parmveer Kharoud, Sahil Badin, Harjap Saini, Arjuna Sukhu

Scotland

Charlie Tear (wk), Oliver Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh, Jack Jarvis, Muhaymen Majeed, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet (c), Sean Fischer Keogh, Ruaridh McIntyre, Aayush Mahapatra, Gallmann Findlay

Canada U19 vs Scotland U19 Match Prediction

Scotland U19 are yet to register a win in the tournament, but they have put in a spirited effort thus far. They batted well in their group game against Australia. They are the strong favorites to win the upcoming contest.

Canada U19 vs Scotland U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

