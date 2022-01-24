ICC U19 World Cup, Plate Quarter-Final 1, UAE U19 vs Uganda U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

UAE U19 are set to lock horns with Uganda U19 in the Plate Quarter-Final 1 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad, on January 25, 2022.

The UAE, led by Alishan Sharafu, made a brilliant start to their campaign after they defeated Canada by 49 runs in their first Group A match. But two back-to-back losses meant they finished third in the points table and failed to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Bangladesh defeated them by nine wickets (DLS Method) in their previous match. After being put in to bat first in the rain-curtailed match, UAE were bowled out for 148. Thereafter, the Junior Tigers tracked down the target in 24.5 overs.

Meanwhile, Uganda, led by Pascal Murungi, finished bottom in Group B with a disastrous net run rate of -3.240. In their previous game on Saturday, Uganda slumped to a heavy 326-run loss at the hands of India at the Brian Lara Stadium.

After being sent in, India scored 405 for five on the back of Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 144 and Raj Bawa's unbeaten 162.

Skipper Murungi picked up three wickets for Uganda. The captain also top-scored for his team with 34, but Uganda were bowled out for 79.

UAE U19 vs Uganda U19 Match Details

Match: UAE U19 vs Uganda U19, Plate Quarter-Final 1 ICC Under-19 World Cup

Date: January 25, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

UAE U19 vs Uganda U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been excellent for batting, but it has favored the team batting first to quite some extent.

Hence, winning the toss and putting runs on the board should be the way forward for teams.

UAE U19 vs Uganda U19 Weather Report

The playing conditions will mostly be sunny with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

The humidity will be in the high 60s.

UAE U19 vs Uganda U19 Probable XIs

UAE U19

Kai Smith (wk), Soorya Sathish, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Ronak Panoly, Aayan Afzal Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani

Uganda U19

Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Ronald Lutaaya, Pascal Murungi (c), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Ronald Opio, Juma Miyaji, Joseph Baguma, Christopher Kidega, Yunusu Sowobi, Matthew Musinguzi

UAE U19 vs Uganda U19 Match Prediction

Uganda have looked completely out of sorts in the competition. UAE didn't qualify for the quarterfinals, but they did win one game against Canada.

The UAE are firm favorites to come up trumps.

Prediction: UAE U19 to win the match.

UAE U19 vs Uganda U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will UAE U19 defeat Uganda U19? Yes No 0 votes so far