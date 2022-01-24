ICC U19 World Cup, Plate Quarter-Final 2, Ireland U19 vs Canada U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Ireland U19 are set to lock horns with Canada U19 in the Plate Quarter-Final 2 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on January 25, 2022.

Ireland, led by Tim Tector, failed to qualify for the quarterfinals after finishing third in Group B with two points and a net run rate of -2.058. They beat Uganda by 39 runs to kick off their tournament but losses in their next two matches knocked them out of contention.

South Africa defeated them by 153 runs in their previous encounter on Friday, January 21. After opting to bat in the rain-curtailed game, the Proteas scored 315 on the back of GV Heerden's 111. Thereafter, Ireland were bowled out for 158 in 33 overs.

Canada, led by Mihir Patel, on the contrary, failed to win a single game in Group A and finished with a net run rate of -1.823. Bangladesh beat them by eight wickets in their previous game on January 20.

After batting first, Canada only managed 136 in 44.3 overs. Barring Anoop Chima, who scored 63, none of the Canadian batters put up a fight.

Bangladesh chased down the target in 30.1 overs after opening batter Iftakher Hossain Ifti scored 61 runs off 89 balls with seven fours. Parmveer Kharoud and Ethan Gibson got one wicket apiece.

Ireland U19 vs Canada U19 Match Details

Match: Ireland U19 vs Canada U19, Plate Quarter-Final 2 ICC Under-19 World Cup

Date: January 25, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Ireland U19 vs Canada U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium has been a sporting one for playing cricket. However, the deck has heavily favored the team batting first. Hence, teams may avoid chasing on the surface.

Ireland U19 vs Canada U19 Weather Report

Playing conditions will mostly be sunny with temperatures around the 25-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being. The humidity will be in the high 60s.

Ireland U19 vs Canada U19 Probable XIs

Ireland U19

Liam Doherty, Nathan McGuire, David Vincent, Joshua Cox, Tim Tector (c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Luke Whelan (wk), Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Reuben Wilson

Canada U19

Anoop Chima (wk), Jash Shah, Yasir Mahmood, Mihir Patel (c), Mohit Prashar, Kairav Sharma, Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Sheel Patel, Parmveer Kharoud, Gavin Niblock

Ireland U19 vs Canada U19 Match Prediction

Ireland have won one out of three matches in the group stage and are clear favorites to win their upcoming contest as well. Canada need to put their A-game forward to even compete in the encounter.

Prediction: Ireland U19 to win the match.

Ireland U19 vs Canada U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

