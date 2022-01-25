ICC U19 World Cup, Plate Quarter-Final 3, Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Zimbabwe U19 will lock horns with Scotland U19 in the Plate Quarter-Final 3 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, on January 26, 2022.

Zimbabwe U19, led by Emmanuel Bawa, started their campaign with a resounding 228-run win over Papua New Guinea (PNG) on January 15. But two back-to-back defeats meant they failed to qualify for the Super League quarterfinals of the multi-nation tournament.

Zimbabwe U19 will go into the game after a heavy 109-run loss at the hands of Afghanistan U19 on January 22. After electing to bat, the Afghans scored 261 on the back of Suliman Safi's 111. Matthew Welch scored 53 while opening the batting, but his effort went in vain.

Scotland U19, led by Charlie Peet, on the contrary, have lost all three of their games and finished Group D as the cellar dwellers. They lost to Australia by seven wickets in the previous match on January 19.

After being put in to bat first, Scotland scored 237 for eight. Charlie Tear and Tomas Mackintosh scored 54 runs apiece and guided their team to a respectable score. Thereafter, Australia tracked down the target in 39.5 overs. Oliver Davidson picked up two wickets, but Teague Wyllie's 101-run knock blew them away.

Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19 Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19, Plate Quarter-Final 3 ICC Under-19 World Cup

Date: January 26, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Queen's Park Oval has been a fairly good one for batting, but the chasing team has got a fair advantage. The track has also helped fast bowlers to quite some extent.

Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19 Weather Report

There is a chance of rain around 10 AM and 1 PM, which may result in short interruptions. The sun will also be out during match time. The temperature will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 50s.

Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19 Probable XIs

Zimbabwe U19

Matthew Welch, Steven Saul, Emmanuel Bawa (c), Brian Bennett , David Bennett, Connor Mitchell, Rogan Wolhuter (wk), Ngenyasha Zvinoera, Tendekai Mataranyika, Alex Falao, Mcgini Dube

Scotland U19

Charlie Tear (wk), Oliver Davidson, Samuel Elstone, Tomas Mackintosh, Jack Jarvis, Muhaymen Majeed, Charlie Peet (c), Rafay Khan, Lyle Robertson, Sean Fischer Keogh, Ruaridh McIntyre

Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19 Match Prediction

Zimbwbwe U19 will go into the next game as the firm favorites. Their batters gave an account of their skills in the match against PNG. Scotland need to put their best foot forward to get past their opponents.

Prediction: Zimbabwe U19 to win the match.

Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Will Zimbabwe U19 beat Scotland U19? Yes No 0 votes so far