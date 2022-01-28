ICC U19 World Cup, Plate Semi-Final 2, Ireland U19 vs Zimbabwe U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Ireland are set to lock horns with Zimbabwe in the Plate Semi-Final 2 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Saturday, January 29. The Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad, is set to host the game.

Ireland, led by Tim Tector, started their campaign with a 39-run win over Uganda. However, back-to-back losses against India and South Africa meant they failed to qualify for the quarter-finals. On Tuesday, January 25, they defeated Canada by 94 runs.

After being put in to bat first, Ireland were bowled out for 179 in 43.3 overs. Philippus de Roux's unbeaten 83-run knock led the charge for Ireland. Thereafter, they bowled Canada out for 85. Reuben Wilson accounted for three wickets at an economy of 2.6.

Zimbabwe, captained by Emmanuel Bawa, started their campaign with a 228-run win over Papua New Guinea (PNG). However, they bowed out of the tournament after losses to Pakistan and Afghanistan. In the Plater quarter-final, they beat Scotland by 108 runs.

After batting first, Zimbabwe could only manage 248 runs on the board in 49.5 overs. Opener Matthew Welch scored 78 runs, with seven fours and a six. Brian Bennett also made 54 runs. Zimbabwe then bowled Scotland out for 140 in 39 overs.

Ireland U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Match Details

Match: Ireland U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, Plate Semi-Final 2, ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: January 29, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queen's Park Oval is a decent one. However, the track favours the team batting first. So the team winning the toss will likely bat first.

Weather Report

It should mostly be sunny with little chance of rain. The temperature on matchday could be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity should mostly be in the high-70s.

Probable XIs

Ireland

Liam Doherty, Nathan McGuire, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, David Vincent, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Reuben Wilson, Muzamil Sherzad.

Zimbabwe

Matthew Welch, Steven Saul, Emmanuel Bawa (c), Brian Bennett, David Bennett, Connor Mitchell, Rogan Wolhuter (wk), Tendekai Mataranyika, Mcgini Dube, Alex Falao, Panashe Taruvinga.

Match Prediction

Both teams have had similar campaigns thus far. However, Zimbabwe have the upper hand in this game. Ireland may find it tough to get past Bawa's men in the plate semis.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

