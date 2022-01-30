ICC U19 World Cup, Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2, Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and livestream details

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the second semi-final of the U19 World Cup Super League Playoff at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Monday.

Both teams have been knocked out of the tournament after losing their respective quarter-finals. Bangladesh faced a heavy defeat against their neighbours India in the second quarter-final. After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh were bundled out for only 111. They picked up five wickets, but failed to defend their modest total.

Pakistan, meanwhile, lost to Australia in the last eight. They had won all their group games, but failed to continue their momentum against the Aussies. Bowling first, Pakistan picked up seven wickets to restrict Australia to 276. However, Pakistan were bowled out for 157 in the 36th over.

Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match Details

Match: Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19, Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2, ICC U19 World Cup 2022.

Date and Time: January 31st 2022, Monday; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground is good for batting. Batters can hit through the line, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. However, the new-ball bowlers could get some movement with the new ball. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match, though.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Antigua is expected to hover between 22 to 27 degrees Celsius, and there could be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Probable XIs

Bangladesh U19

SM Meherob top-scored with 30, but lack of contributions from the other batters meant they were knocked over for 111 against India. Ripon Mondol picked up four wickets, but failed to win the game for his team.

Probable XI

Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan (c), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol.

Pakistan U19

Captain Qasim Akram picked up three wickets to help restrict Australia to 276. However, lack of partnerships saw Pakistan fall 119 runs short of their target.

Probable XI

Muhammad Shehzad, Abbas Ali, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

Match Prediction

Both teams are out of contention as they face each other in the second semi-final of the Super League Playoff. Pakistan have a good balance in their ranks, so expect them to beat Bangladesh on Monday.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this game on Monday.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

