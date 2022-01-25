ICC U19 World Cup, Super League Quarter-Final 1, England U19 vs South Africa U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

England U19 are set to lock horns with South Africa U19 in the Super League Quarter-Final 1 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Wednesday, January 26. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, will host this contest.

England, led by Tom Prest, have been exceptional thus far in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Having won all three of their games, the Brits finished atop the points table in Group A with a net run rate of 3.005. They defeated the United Arab Emirates by 189 runs in their previous game.

After opting to bat first, England racked up a massive score of 326/6 on the back of skipper Prest's unbeaten 119-ball knock of 154. Thereafter, they bowled the UAE out for 173 in 38.2 overs. Rehan Ahmed was the pick of the English bowlers with four wickets.

South Africa, captained by GV Heerden, on the other hand, didn't make a great start as India defeated them by 45 runs in their opening game. But two back-to-back wins made sure the Proteas qualified for the quarterfinals. They will go into the game after beating Ireland U19 by 153 runs.

Skipper Heerden's 111-run knock, coupled with Dewald Brevis' 96 guided South Africa to a formidable score of 315/7 in a rain-curtailed 47-over game. Matthew Boast and Liam Alder got three wickets apiece to help their team bowl Ireland out for 158.

England U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Details

Match: England U19 vs South Africa U19, Super League Quarter-Final 1 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: January 26, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

England U19 vs South Africa U19 Pitch Report

The venue is yet to host a game at the ongoing World Cup, but a fairly high-scoring game seems to be in store. The average ODI score at the ground is around the 250-run mark. Both teams have in-form batting lineups and hence, chasing should be the way forward.

England U19 vs South Africa U19 Weather Report

Intermittent clouds will be there throughout the duration of the game but with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark while the humidity is expected to be in the 60s.

England U19 vs South Africa U19 Probable XIs

England

George Thomas, Jacob Bethell , Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), Thomas Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell, Joshua Boyden.

South Africa

Valintine Kitime, Ethan John Cunningham, Dewald Brevis, GJ Maree (wk), George Van Heerden (c), Andile Simelane, Mickey Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Asakhe Tshaka

England U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Prediction

England have looked unstoppable thus far in the competition, having stayed unbeaten. Prest and co. are clear favorites to win the game and qualify for the semis. South Africa need to be at their best to beat their opponents.

Prediction: England U19 to win the match.

England U19 vs South Africa U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

