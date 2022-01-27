ICC U19 World Cup, Super League Quarter-Final 3, Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Pakistan are set to lock horns with Australia in the Super League Quarter-Final 3 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Pakistan, led by Qasim Akram, have been in tremendous form in the ongoing edition of the tournament. They finished atop the points table in Group C with three wins and a net run rate of 2.302.

They beat Papua New Guinea (PNG) by nine wickets in their previous game. After being put in to field first, Pakistan bowled PNG for a meagre 50 in 22.4 overs. Ahmed Khan started the carnage with three wickets after which Muhammad Shehzad picked up a five-wicket haul. Pakistan overhauled their target with a lot of overs to spare.

Meanwhile, Australia, captained by Cooper Connolly, on the contrary, finished second in the points table with two wins and a net run rate of 0.089. They will go into their next game off a seven-wicket victory over Scotland on January 19 at the Conaree Sports Club.

Charlie Tear and Tomas Macintosh scored 54 runs apiece to help Scotland post 237-eight. William Salzmann and Aidan Cahill picked up two wickets apiece for the Aussies. Australia chased down their target in 39.5 overs, thanks to Teague Wyllie's unbeaten 101-run knock.

Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Match Details

Match: Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19, Super League Quarter-Final 3 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: January 28, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a pretty good one for batting, but it could favour the team batting second. Dewald Brevis and Jacob Bethell have shown that run-making isn't overly tough. Spinners are expected to play a massive role in this game.

Weather Report

There is a chance of rain, which could lead to delays in the game. The temperature could be around the 27 degrees Celcius mark, and the humidity mostly in the 60s.

Probable XIs

Pakistan U19

Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Rizwan Mehmood, Ali Asfand, Awais Ali, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdul Faseeh, Abbas Ali, Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan.

Australia U19

Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Isaac Higgins, Cooper Connolly (c), Corey Miller, Tobias Snell (wk), Aidan Cahill, William Salzmann, Joshua Garner, Jack Nisbet, Harkirat Bajwa.

Match Prediction

Pakistan have been unstoppable in the tournament, having stayed unbeaten in their Group games. Their bowling attack has been lethal thus far in the competition, so Australia will have their task cut out. Pakistan will go into the game as the favourites.

Prediction: Pakistan to win the game.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

