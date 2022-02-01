ICC U19 World Cup, Super League Semi-Final 2, India U19 vs Australia U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and livestream details

In the second semi-final of the Super League of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup, India will lock horns against Australia at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

India finished Group B at the top, with three wins in three games. They faced Bangladesh in the second quarter-final and defeated them comprehensively to enter the semis.

Bowling first, the Indian bowlers were brilliant as they knocked over Bangladesh on 111 in 37.1 overs. The batters then stepped up as they chased down the total in the 31st over.

They won the game by five wickets and will look to repeat their performance in the semi-final against Australia.

Australia, on the other hand, finished second in the points table. They won two out of their three games and had to face Pakistan in the quarterfinals. A good all-round performance saw them complete a big win over the Asian side.

After being asked to bat first, the Aussie batters posted 276 on the board, losing seven wickets. The bowlers were good while defending as they knocked over Pakistan on 157, winning the game by 119 runs.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Match Details:

Match: India U19 vs Australia U9, Super League Semi-Final 2, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: February 2, 2022, Wednesday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

India U19 vs Australia U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Coolidge Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batters can hit through the line as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

The spin bowlers might get some assistance from the surface as the game progresses but expect the surface to stay true throughout the fixture.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Antigua are expected to hover between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Probable XIs

India U19

Ravi Kumar picked up three wickets and Vicky Ostwal scalped two as the Indian bowlers knocked over Bangladesh on 111.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 44 at the top of the order and contributions from the middle-order batters helped them chase down the total with five wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Raj Bawa, Siddarth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Australia U19

Fifties from Teague Wyllie (71) and Corey Miller (64) helped Australia score 276 in their 50 overs. Wickets were spread among the bowlers, with William Salzmann finishing with three as they cleaned up Pakistan on 157 to win the game by 119 runs.

Probable XI

Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Aidan Cahill, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c), Lachlan Shaw, Tobias Snell (wk), William Salzmann, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet, Tom Whitney

India U19 vs Australia U19 Match Prediction

India are unbeaten in the competition so far whereas Australia have lost one game. Both sides look strong on paper and it promises to be a cracking contest on Wednesday with a place in the final at stake.

India have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat Australia on Wednesday.

Prediction: India U19 to win this encounter.

India U19 vs Australia U19 live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

