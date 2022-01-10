ICC U19 World Cup Warm up, Match 11, Australia U19 vs India U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Match 11 of the Under-19 World Cup warm-up sees Australia U19 lock horns against India U19. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host this exciting contest.

Australia were scheduled to face South Africa in their opening game but the game was abandoned. The Everest Cricket Club in Georgetown was scheduled to host this contest.

India faced West Indies in their opening game and defeated them comprehensively.

Batting first, the Indian side posted 278 on the board in their 50 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over the hosts on 170, winning the game by 108 runs.

They will be eager to keep up the good work and carry forward the winning momentum. Australia will look to get underway with a win in their next clash against India.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Match Details:

Match: Australia U19 vs India U19, Match 11, ICC U19 World Cup Warm Up

Date and Time: January 11, 2022, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana, West Indies

Australia U19 vs India U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium is a belter of a track. The bowlers go on a journey on missing their mark as the batters can play their strokes. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Tuesday.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Guyana is expected to range between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Tuesday.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Probable XIs

Australia U19

Squad

Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Cooper Connolly (c), Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie

India U19

Squad

Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan

(Note: All players from the squad can participate in the warm-up match).

Australia U19 vs India U19 Match Prediction

Australia’s opening game against South Africa was abandoned. India faced West Indies in their first game and defeated them comprehensively. Both look strong on paper and it promises to be an exciting contest.

India have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat Australia on Tuesday.

Prediction: India U19 to win this encounter.

