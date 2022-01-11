ICC U19 World Cup Warm up, Match 15, Sri Lanka U19 vs Uganda U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Sri Lanka will lock horns against Uganda in the 15th match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup warm-ups. Providence Stadium in Guyana will host this contest.

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland comprehensively in their first warm-up fixture. After being asked to bat first, the Lankan side scored 233, losing seven wickets. Shevon Daniel top-scored with 75 at the top of the order.

The bowlers then bowled brilliantly to knock over the Irish side for 105, winning the game by 128 runs. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Uganda, meanwhile, suffered a heavy loss against Scotland in their warm-up game. Bowling first, the Uganda bowlers did a good job of restricting the Scottish side to 219. They picked up nine wickets.

What followed was a disappointing showing from their batters as they were cleaned up for 112, losing the game by 107 runs. They have to be on their toes while facing the Lankans on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Uganda U19 Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs Uganda U19, Match 15, ICC U19 World Cup Warm Up

Date and Time: January 12, 2022, Wednesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana, West Indies

Sri Lanka U19 vs Uganda U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium is good for batting. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Wednesday. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Uganda U19 Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Guyana are expected to range between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Uganda U19 Probable XIs

Sri Lanka U19

Squad

Shevon Daniel, Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Sakuna Liyanage, Ranuda Somarathne, Pawan Pathiraja, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Anjala Bandara, Sadeesh Jayawardena, Raveen de Silva, Treveen Mathew, Matheesha Pathirana, Vinuja Ranpul, Yasiru Rodrigo, Wanuja Sahan, Malsha Tharupathi, Dunith Wellalage (c)

Uganda U19

Squad

Ronald Opio, Pascal Murungi (c), Munir Ismail, Brian Asaba, Isaac Ategeka, Joseph Baguma, Cyrus Kakuru, Christopher Kidega, Ronald Lutaaya, Juma Miyaji, Matthew Musinguzi, Akram Nsubuga, Edwin Nuwagaba, Pius Oloka, Ronald Omara

(Note: All players from the squad can participate in the warm-up match).

Sri Lanka U19 vs Uganda U19 Match Prediction

Sri Lanka were brilliant in their game against Ireland. Uganda suffered a heavy loss against Scotland and need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Lankan side on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka U19 to win this encounter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

