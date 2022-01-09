ICC U19 World Cup Warm up, Match 2, Canada U19 vs Zimbabwe U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In the second match of ICC U19 World Cup warm-ups, Canada U19 and Zimbabwe U19 will lock horns at the Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre on Sunday.

After finishing in the thirteenth spot in the U19 World Cup 2020, Canada U19 would be raring to go a few spots further and give a tough fight to other teams. Mihir Patel, who smacked 90 runs off 105 balls in a defeat to the United Arab Emirates at the 2020 U19 World Cup, will be leading the side this time around.

On the other hand, Emmanuel Bawa will be leading the Zimbabwe U19 side. He was also a part of the U19 World Cup 2020 and will take inspiration from his batting coach Elton Chigumbura to do well in the mega event.

Canada U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Match Details

Match: Canada U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, Match 2

Date and Time: January 9, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre.

Canada U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Weather Report

As per the weather forecast, it is expected to be sunny during the game, with both sides enjoying the conditions. Even though we can expect humidity to be on the higher side, the temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Canada U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Pitch Report

Earlier, surfaces in the Caribbean used to be the fastest in the world. But of late, wickets on the Caribbean islands have turned out to be on the slower side. Bowlers with a lot of variations would love to bowl on this strip.

Canada U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Probable XIs

Canada U19

Mihir Patel (c), Anoop Chima, Ethan Gibson, Gavin Niblock, Harjap Saini, Mohit Prashar, Parmveer Kharoud, Sahil Badin, Sheel Patel, Siddh Lad, Yasir Mahmood.

Zimbabwe U19

Emmanuel Bawa (c), Brian Bennet, David Bennet, Victor Chirwa, Mgcini Dube, Alex Falao, Tendekai Mataranyika, Tashinga Makoni, Connor Mitchell, Steven Saul, Matthew Schonken.

Canada U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Prediction

Also Read Article Continues below

Emmanuel Bawa, who participated in the U19 World Cup 2020, knows how to clinch crucial moments. Zimbabwe U19, led by Bawa, are expected to come out on top in this encounter.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this match? Zimbabwe U19 Canada U19 0 votes so far