ICC U19 World Cup Warm up, Match 4, Australia U19 vs South Africa U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Australia U19 and South Africa U19 will lock horns in Match No. 4 of the ICC U19 World Cup warm-up on Sunday, January 9 at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown.

Australia U19, led by Cooper Connolly, haven’t won the U19 World Cup since the 2010 edition and will be looking to turn their fortunes around this time. Their skipper is also a contracted player with the Perth Scorchers and he’d want to bring all his experience to the fore.

Tasmanian all-rounder Nivethan Radhakrishnan, who is part of the team, has plied his trade as a net bowler for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. Moreover, he is ambidextrous, meaning that he can switch arms as per the needs of the game.

South Africa, led by George van Heerden, too, have a strong squad at their disposal. The team has exciting batters like Dewald Brevis and Asakhe Tsaka. Brevis’ batting technique is reminiscent of former South African batter AB de Villiers, who announced international retirement in 2018.

The Junior Proteas recently played a four-match one-day series against West Indies U19, where they won two out of four matches. Brevis picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 3.53.

The South African batters, however, need to up their game going forward.

Australia U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Details:

Match: Australia U19 vs South Africa U19, Match 4, ICC U19 World Cup Warm up

Date and Time: January 9th 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown

Australia U19 vs South Africa U19 Pitch Report

Nothing much is known about the nature of the surface at the venue. Hence, teams may want to gauge the character of the strip after fielding first and then come out to chase the target.

Australia U19 vs South Africa U19 Weather Forecast

Conditions will be cloudy throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark with the humidity not on the higher side.

Australia U19 vs South Africa U19 Probable XIs

Australia U19

Squads

Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Cooper Connolly (C), Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie

South Africa U19

Squads

George van Heerden (C), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka

(Note: Since it’s a warm-up fixture, all members of the squad can take part.)

Australia U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Prediction

Australia have a strong squad at their disposal and have the experience of rubbing shoulders with the big boys. It won't be a surprise if the Aussies start the warm-ups with a victory.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

