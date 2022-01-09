ICC U19 World Cup Warm-up, Match 6, Papua New Guinea U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In the sixth match of ICC U19 World Cup warm-up, Papua New Guinea U19 and United Arab Emirates U19 will lock horns at Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre on January 10, Monday.

After failing to qualify in the U19 World Cup 2020, Papua New Guinea would be eager to put their right foot forward in the upcoming U19 World Cup 2022 in West Indies.

In the U19 WC history, PNG have managed to win just three encounters and lost a whopping 44 matches so far. Barnabas Maha will be leading the side and will also aim for a better showing time this time around.

United Arab Emirates U19 failed to win a single encounter in the recently concluded Youth Asia Cup and ended at the bottom spot in their group.

Alishan Sharafu will be leading the side and he will be expecting collective performances from his teammates to put up a good show.

Papua New Guinea U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Match Details

Match: Scotland U19 vs Uganda U19, Match 6

Date and Time: January 10, Monday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre.

Papua New Guinea U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Weather Report

The weather in Basseterre is clear and sunny. There will be no interruptions due to rain and we can expect both sides to enjoy the hot and humid conditions.

Papua New Guinea U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to assist both batters and bowlers. With the strip being a two-paced one, we can trust slow bowlers to extract a lot in the middle overs. Batters need to stick before going for their own shots.

Papua New Guinea U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Squads

Papua New Guinea U19

Barnabas Maha (c), Boio Ray, Sigo Kelly, Malcolm Aporo, Toua Boe, Ryan Ani, Aue Oru, Katenalaki Singi, Christopher Kilapat, Junior Morea, Peter Karoho, Patrick Nou, Rasan Kevau, Karoho Kevau, John Kariko.

United Arab Emirates U19

Alishan Sharafu (c), Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ali Aamer Naseer, Adithya Shetty, Soorya Sathish, Sailles Jaishankar, Vinayak Vijaya Raghavan, Aayan Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Jash Giyanani, Shival Bawa, Nilansh Keswani

Papua New Guinea U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Prediction

The United Arab Emirates had a decent outing at the recently concluded Youth Asia Cup. Relatively, PNG U19 have less experience and they will be challenged strongly by UAE U19 cricketers in all three departments.

We can expect UAE U19 to start the warm-ups on a winning note over PNG U19.

