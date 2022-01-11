ICC U19 World Cup Warm up, Match 9, Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Bangladesh will square off against Zimbabwe in the ninth match of the ICC U19 World Cup warm-ups. Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts will host this encounter.

Bangladesh faced Pakistan in their first warm-up match. The game was played at the same venue, i.e. Warner Park.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, locked horns against Canada in their opening game of the competition. The game was played at Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have a good balance to their side and will be eager to put their best foot forward on Tuesday when they meet each other.

Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, Match 9, ICC U19 World Cup Warm Up

Date and Time: January 11, 2022, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, West Indies

Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Weather Forecast

Temperatures are expected to hover between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius. We expect a full game as there is no rain predicted on Tuesday.

Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Probable XIs

Bangladesh U19

Squad

A Leon, A Islam, M Islam, P Nawrose Nabil, S Meherob, M Fahim, T Islam, A Al Mamum, I Hossain, A Mollah, J Alam, M Ashiqur Zaman, M Musfik Hasan, N Rohman, R Hasan, R Mondol, T Hasan Sakib

Zimbabwe U19

Squad

V Chirwa, D Rugg, M Welch, T Mwale, A Falao, B Bennet, M Schonken, N Zvinoera, R Wolhuter, T Zvaita, E Bawa, L Mtomba, S Saul, A Chibanda, C Mitchell, D Bennet, M Dube, P Taruvinga, T Makoni, T Mataranyika

(Note: All players from the squad can participate in the warm-up match).

Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Match Prediction

Bangladesh U19 and Zimbabwe U19 lock horns against each other on Tuesday. Bangladesh recently featured in the U19 Asia Cup and lost in the semifinals. They will look for a change in fortunes in the upcoming weeks.

Bangladesh have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Bangladesh U19 to win this encounter.

