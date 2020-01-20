ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Veer get India off to winning start

Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

India began their 2020 ICC U19 World Cup campaign with a big win over Sri Lanka. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal laid a strong platform with a good half-century while Siddhesh Veer's all-round efforts sunk the Sri Lankan ship.

Batting first, India got to a decent start with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena putting on 66 runs for the first wicket. Jaiswal made a good half-century (59) but wasn't able to continue as he perished leaving India at 112-2. Skipper Priyam Garg then made a stable half-century (56) which set up a good platform for India to attack at the death. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and Siddhesh Veer then came together to provide India with that strong finish. Jurel scored 52* while Veer scored a quickfire 44, helping India post a competitive score of 297 runs on the board.

The Sri Lankan chase did not have the best of starts as they lost opener Navod Paranavithana early. But then wicketkeeper Kamil Mishara got together with Ravindu Rasantha and put on 87 runs for the second wicket. At 106-1, things looked good for Sri Lanka and India were in a desperate need of a wicket.

Just then, Siddhesh Veer struck sending Mishara back to the hut. That wicket opened up the game and even though skipper Nipun Dananjaya scored a fighting half-century, wickets kept on tumbling at the other end. All the Indian bowlers bowled well and Sri Lanka got bowled out for 207, handing India a big win by 90 runs. Siddhesh Veer was awarded the Man of the Match due to his all-round performance.

Brief Scores: India 297/4 in 50 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 59, Priyam Garg 56, Dhruv Jurel 52*; Ashian Daniel 1-39) beat Sri Lanka 207 in 45.2 overs (Nipun Dananjaya 50; Akash Singh 2-29, Siddhesh Veer 2-34) by 90 runs.