ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Botswana vs Zimbabwe (Updated) ft. Modester Mupachikwa

Tanzania Women secured a seven-wicket win over Kenya Women in the fifth match of the ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women bagged a 115-run convincing win over Botswana Women in the sixth encounter of the compeition.

Batting first, Kenya put up 35/3 in a rain-curtailed eight-over game. Tanzania Women chased down the target in 6.3 overs with Hudaa Omary scoring 23* off 15.

In the other match, Zimbabwe batted first and racked up a total of 162/5 in 20 overs, thanks to keeper-batter's Modester Mupachikwa's 47* off 44 balls. In response, Loren Tshuma's three-fer caused a collapse as Botswana folded for only 47 runs in 17.4 overs.

Here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023.

ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W)"}">Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W) 1 1 0 59 59 59 49 120.4 - 1 6 1 2 M Mupachikwa (ZIM-W) 2 2 1 54 47* 54 58 93.1 - - 5 0 3 L Piety (NGA-W) 1 1 0 43 43 43 49 87.75 - - 4 1 4 CS Mugeri-Tiripano (ZIM-W) 2 2 0 41 31 20.5 26 157.69 - - 5 1 5 S Mtae (TZN-W) 2 2 1 38 38* 38 44 86.36 - - 3 0 6 M Uwase (RWA-W) 1 1 0 35 35 35 35 100 - - 5 0 7 J Mbabazi (UGA-W) 1 1 0 32 32 32 37 86.48 - - 4 0 8 M Musonda (ZIM-W) 2 2 0 32 28 16 22 145.45 - - 7 0 9 KT Ndhlovu (ZIM-W) 2 2 1 32 31 32 20 160 - - 6 0 10 R Musamali (UGA-W) 1 1 1 31 31* - 29 106.89 - - 3 0

Namibia batter Yasmeen Khan has amassed 59 runs from one match to be on the pole position in the run-scoring charts. Zimbabwe batter Modester Mupachikwa has gone up from 24th to second rank with a total of 54 runs.

Nigerian batter Lucky Piety has slid down from second to third rank with a total of 43 runs. Chipo Mugeri Tiripano has gone up from sixth to fourth position and is on 41 runs. Saum Mtae (38), Merveille Uwase (35) and Janet Mbabazi (32) have slipped two slots to occupy the fifth, sixth and seventh ranks, respectively.

Marry Anne-Musonda (32) and Kelis Ndhlovu (32) have climbed up to the eighth and ninth ranks at an average of 16 and 32 respectively. Rita Musamali has gone down from seventh to 10th rank and is on 31 runs.

ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Tshuma (ZIM-W) 2 2 8 1 20 6 3/6 3.33 2.5 8 - - 2 MI Khagoitsa (KEN-W) 2 2 6 - 28 4 2/8 7 4.66 9 - - 3 J Mbabazi (UGA-W) 1 1 4 - 14 3 3/14 4.66 3.5 8 - - 4 PZ Kamunya (TZN-W) 2 2 7 1 17 3 2/10 5.66 2.42 14 - - 5 Abel (KEN-W)"}">Q Abel (KEN-W) 2 2 5.3 - 28 3 2/15 9.33 5.09 11 - - 6 G Matome (BOT-W) 2 2 6 - 50 3 3/28 16.66 8.33 12 - - 7 N Gwanzura (ZIM-W) 2 1 1.4 - 4 2 2/4 2 2.4 5 - - 8 A Mohamed (TZN-W) 2 1 3.2 - 14 2 2/14 7 4.2 10 - - 9 N Sibanda (ZIM-W) 2 2 6 2 15 2 2/15 7.5 2.5 18 - - 10 KT Ndhlovu (ZIM-W) 2 1 4 1 17 2 2/17 8.5 4.25 12 - -

Loren Tshuma has moved from second to top spot in the wickets standings with six scalps from two matches. Melvin Khagoitsa has climbed up from 10th to second position with four scalps, at an average of seven.

Janet Mbabazi has slid from pole position to third with three wickets at an average of 4.66. Perice Kamunya has retained her fourth position with three scalps at 5.66. Queentor Abel ascended from seventh to fifth position with three wickets at 9.33.

Goabilew Matome has rocketed to the seventh slot with three wickets. Nyasha Gwanzura has moved to the eighth rank with two wickets at an average of two. Aisha Mohamed (2) has gone down from sixth to ninth. Nomvelo Sibanda (2) has slipped from the eighth to the 10th spot, averaging 7.5.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket