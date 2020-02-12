×
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: West Indies team overview

Deepak Panda
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 12 Feb 2020, 12:58 IST

T he 2016 champions are slotted in Group B with England, Pakistan, South Africa and Thailand
The ICC Women's World T20 is all set to begin on 21 February in Australia, with 10 teams divided into two groups and the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals. The top eight teams earned direct qualification while Bangladesh and Thailand made it to the main event through qualifiers.

Australia, India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh are slotted in Group A while West Indies, South Africa, England, Pakistan and Thailand constitute Group B.

The 2016 champions West Indies begin their campaign against first-timers Thailand on 22 February at Perth.

Squad

Stafanie Taylor (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman

Coaching and support staff

West Indies will have former Test cricketer Gus Logie as the head coach for the tournament, with legendary fast bowler Courtney Walsh and Rayon Griffith being the assistant coaches. Logie took charge of the team in October 2019 and Walsh and Griffith joined him a month later.


Courtney Walsh (L)
Previous edition

Hosts of the previous edition in 2018, the West Indies finished at the top of the table in the group stages and entered the semifinals unbeaten. They steamrolled past England, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Bangladesh in the group stages.

However, a rampaging Australian side completely outplayed the hosts in the semifinals, bundling them out for a paltry 71 on the way to a 71-run thrashing.

Team Overview

The most recent T20I series that West Indies played, they lost 0-5 against India. But that was without a majority of their key players, who were out with injuries - including all-rounder Deandra Dottin.

Apart from Dottin, bowlers Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell and Lee-Ann Kirby will also make a return to the side, giving West Indies a formidable look. While Connell and Selman are returning after injuries, the experienced Kirby is making a comeback after almost 12 years.

Overall, the West Indies have almost all bases covered, and their side is packed with all-rounders.

Strengths

The Caribbean team has always been known for power-hitting, and it is no different this time around. The return of Deandra Dottin from injury boosts that aspect even further.

Deandra Dottin
Moreover, the presence of as many as five all-rounders gives the side enough depth in both batting and bowling. The well-balanced squad has a formidable look on paper and can beat any team on their day.

Weaknesses

Despite having a strong side on paper, West Indies' major cause of concern will be the form of their key players. They certainly need to better their performance against India, where they lost 0-5.

Injury and lack of ideal alternatives remains another worry for the Caribbean side. With some of the major players coming off long periods of injury, rustiness will be a factor, which they have to shake off quickly in order to get good results. 

Key Players

Deandra Dottin, who will be making a return after 12 months of injury layoff, holds the key for West Indies. She brings in the much needed X-factor with her power game.

Skipper Stefanie Taylor will be another key player to watch out for. The batting all-rounder can win games single-handedly on her day, and West Indies will hope she fires in the crucial stages of the tournament.

Tournament Prediction

A top 2 finish in the group stage seems to be on the cards for West Indies. Making it past the semifinals looks difficult, considering their own form as well as the form of other likely semifinalists. However, from the semifinal they just need two good days to lift the trophy for a second time.

Published 12 Feb 2020, 12:58 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 West Indies Women Cricket Deandra Dottin
