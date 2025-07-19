ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Div 2 Qualifier 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Div 2 Qualifier 2025 is all set to take place from July 20 to 26. The Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 and Oval 2 grounds in Gaborone will serve as the host to the tournament, which will form part of the qualification process for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Botswana, Rwanda, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Cameroon and Malawi are the eight participating teams. They are divided into two groups, with Group A consisting of Cameroon, Lesotho, Malawi and Rwanda, and Mozambique, Eswatini, Sierra Leone and Botswana are part of Group B.

With a single round-robin format, all teams will play three games in the league stage. Then, the top two teams from each group will battle it out in the semifinals, while others will contest for the other four positions.

Both teams locking horns in the final will make their entry into Division One to compete among the top African nations in September. Then, the top two teams in Division One will make it to the Global Qualifiers for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Div 2 Qualifier 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, July 20

Match 1 - Rwanda vs Lesotho, Oval 1, 1pm IST (9:30am Local)

Match 2 - Botswana vs Eswatini, Oval 2, 1pm IST (9:30am Local)

Match 3 - Malawi vs Cameroon, Oval 1, 5:20pm IST (1:50pm Local)

Match 4 - Mozambique vs Sierra Leone, Oval 2, 5:20pm IST (1:50pm Local)

Monday, July 21

Match 5 - Botswana vs Mozambique, Oval 2, 1pm IST (9:30am Local)

Match 6 - Malawi vs Rwanda, Oval 1, 1pm IST (9:30am Local)

Match 7 - Sierra Leone vs Eswatini, Oval 1, 5:20pm IST (1:50pm Local)

Match 8 - Cameroon vs Lesotho, Oval 2, 5:20pm IST (1:50pm Local)

Wednesday, July 23

Match 9 - Lesotho vs Malawi, Oval 1, 1pm IST (9:30am Local)

Match 10 - Eswatini vs Mozambique, Oval 2, 1pm IST (9:30am Local)

Match 11 - Sierra Leone vs Botswana, Oval 2, 5:20pm IST (1:50pm Local)

Match 12 - Rwanda vs Cameroon, Oval 2, 5:20pm IST (1:50pm Local)

Thursday, July 24

1st Semifinal - TBA vs TBA, Oval 1, 1pm IST (9:30am Local)

5th-8th Play-off Semifinal - TBA vs TBA, Oval 1, 1pm IST (9:30am Local)

2nd Semifinal - TBA vs TBA, Oval 1, 5:20pm IST (1:50pm Local)

5th-8th Play-off Semifinal - TBA vs TBA, Oval 2, 5:20pm IST (1:50pm Local)

Saturday, July 26

3rd/4th Play-off - TBA vs TBA, Oval 1, 1pm IST (9:30am Local)

7th/8th Play-off - TBA vs TBA, Oval 2, 1pm IST (9:30am Local)

5th/6th Play-off - TBA vs TBA, Oval 2, 5:20pm IST (1:50pm Local)

Final - TBA vs TBA, Oval 1, 5:20pm IST (1:50pm Local)

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Div 2 Qualifier 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India will be able to live-stream the game on the FanCode app and website. They can buy a match pass for INR 15 or a tournament pass for INR 49.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Div 2 Qualifier 2025: Full Squads

Rwanda

Diane Bimenyimana, Merveille Uwase, Clarisse Uwitonze, Henriette Ishimwe, Alice Ikuzwe, Gisèle Ishimwe, Rosine Irera, Rosette Shimweimana, Belyse Murekatete, Sakinah Niyomfura, Georgette Ingabire, Sarah Uwiera, Sylvie Usabyiyimbabazi, Geovanis Uwase.

Sierra Leone

Celina Bull, Fatu Conteh, Marie Turay, Aminata Kamara, Ann Kamara, Emma Kamara, Fatu Pessima, Isha Bangura, Linda Bull, Zainab Kamara, Alice Fillie, Patricia Pratt, Kananelo Mabitle.

Lesotho

Kananelo Molapo, Makopano Mabathoana, Nthatuoa Thekiso, Tanki Ramabitsa, Tshepang Khabo, Maneo Nyabela, Ret'sepile Limema, Thato Mahe, Paballo Pheko, Thandi Kobeli, Boitumelo Phelenyane, Boitumelo Tlali, Mosa Tsemane.

Cameroon

Brenda Waluma, Cathy Mbelel, Elsa Garcia Souna, Marguerite Bessala, Sonita Akenji, Bernadette Mbida, Akago Eliane, Jeanne Ngono, Michelle Ekani, Olive Ranedoumoun, Madaleine Sissako, Clemence Manidom, Edwige Guehoada, Maeva Douma.

Mozambique

Alda Mangue, Liza Machava, Irene Mulhovo, Amelia Mundundo, Isabel Chuma, Olga Mondlane, Rosalia Haïong, Cristina Magaia, Wisley Bucuane, Angelica Salomao, Laura Chipanga, Olga Matsolo, Regina Mazumba, Yudney Murrure.

Eswatini

Lethokuhle Gwebu, Lihle Shabalala, Ntombizini Gwebu, Shabalala Zinle, Lindokuhle Mamba, Mamba Nkosingiphile, Mbali Dlamini, Nothando Mabila, Winile Ginindza, Noncedo Simelane, Ntombizodwa Mkhatshwa, Lulama Simelane, Tenele Malinga, Tibusiso Dlamini.

Botswana

Aliya Motorwala, Goabilwe Matome, Oratile Kgeresi, Pako Mapotsane, Tihalefo B Godisamanga, Amantle Mokgotihe, Merapelo Phiase, Onneile Keitsemang, Tuelo Shadrack, Wendy Moutswi, Laura Mophakedi, Goitseone Setshwane, Kesego Inakale, Maatla Sefati.

Malawi

Febbe Malefula, Lucy Bigula, Praise Maziya, Sophina Chinawa, Angela Lumbe, Christina Bwanali, Esther Richard, Lidia Dimba, Lucy Wesley, Sugeni Kananji, Tadala Mpandakwaya, Triphonia Luka, Eva Kabwere, Ketrina Chingaipe, Lucy Malino.

