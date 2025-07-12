Italy qualify for T20 World Cup 2026: 3 BBL players who you didn't know play for the European side ft. Joe Burns

Italy created history by qualifying for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The marquee T20 ICC event is set to be held in India and Sri Lanka next year. On the final day of the Europe Qualifiers for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Italy made the cut, qualifying for the first time.

Interestingly, they secured their spot despite losing to the Netherlands. The Netherlands restricted them to 134/7 after bowling first and chased the total down comfortably in 16.2 overs with nine wickets to spare.

However, Italy finished second on the table behind the Netherlands. Their superior net run rate (0.612) helped them pip Jersey (0.306) on the table, despite both teams having the same points.

With Italy now having qualified for the marquee ICC event, all eyes will be on them. Notably, the European side has three players on their team who also participate in Australia's premier T20 franchise tournament, the Big Bash League (BBL).

#3 Harry Manenti

BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers - Source: Getty

All-rounder Harry Manenti made his T20I debut for Italy against Greece in 2022. He was a part of the team that played the recent T20 World Cup Qualifiers as well. Manenti has played 18 T20Is so far, scoring 320 runs with two half-centuries and has picked up 34 wickets.

He made 23 runs in the game against the Netherlands and bowled two overs, giving away 29 runs for no wickets. Harry Manenti plays for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL. He featured in just two matches in the 2024/2025 edition, against the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, scoring just 11 runs from both games.

In 2023, he was selected as part of the South Australia Pathway Academy. Therefore, the Strikers signed him as a local replacement player for BBL 14.

#2 Ben Manenti

BBL - Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers - Source: Getty

Harry Manenti's brother Ben Manenti also plays international cricket for Italy. The all-rounder made his T20I debut in 2023 against Ireland. He has played eight T20Is, scoring 93 runs and has three wickets to his name. Ben scored 30 runs in the game against the Netherlands.

Ben Manenti was born in New South Wales and made his first-class and List-A debut for Tasmania in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Interestingly, he still plays domestic cricket in Australia, having featured for South Australia in the 2025 Sheffield Shield.

Ben Manenti made his BBL debut with the Sydney Sixers in the 2018/19 edition. He moved to Adelaide Strikers for two seasons in 2022/23 and 2023/24 before returning to the Sixers for the 2024/25 season.

#1 Joe Burns

2023-24 BBL Season Launch - Source: Getty

Joe Burns is the most well-known name on the Italian side. The former Australian cricketer switched to Italy in 2024 after the death of his brother, using his Italian heritage through his maternal grandparents, making an emotional choice.

Burns debut for Australia in 2014. He went on to play 23 Tests and 6 ODIs for Australia before the switch. Burns also has four Test hundreds for Australia. He made his Italy debut in 2024 and is also the captain of the team, leading them to their first-ever qualification for the T20 World Cup.

Joe Burns made his BBL debut in 2012/23 with Brisbane Heat. He moved to the Melbourne Stars in the 2021/22 season. Burns has played 68 BBL matches, scoring 1327 runs with five half-centuries.

