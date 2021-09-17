ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 1st semi-final: Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

It's the first semi-final of the ICC Women's World T20 World Cup Qualifier. Uganda Women will take on the table toppers of Group A, Zimbabwe Women, who are on a winning streak after winning all five of the games they've played in the league stages.

Zimbabwe were clinical throughout and are looking like the team to beat at the moment. In every game they've had match winners for them with the bat and with the ball as well. Loreen Tshuma picked up a four-for against Rwanda Women while Loryn Phiri's five-for was the key against Botswana Women.

With the bat, Josephine Nkomo scored a blistering 50 and she's someone to watch out for in this all-important Semi-Final. Esther Mbofana, one of the chief destructors of the Eswatini Women line-up after picking up a six wicket-haul, could be a huge problem for the Uganda Women in this game. Skipper Mary-Anne Musonda is also in good form going into this crucial contest.

As far as Uganda Women are concerned, they've won three out of the four games they've played and the only loss came against the table toppers of Group B, Namibia Women. Barring that performance, they've been on the money as far as winning games are concerned.

Stephani Nampiina's all-round performance against Nigeria Women, Concy Aweko's match-winning bowling figures of 3 for 4 against Cameroon Women and Kevin Awino's opening act against Sierra Leone Women have been the highlights of the tournament for them.

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women, 1st Semi-Finals, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: September 17th, 2021 Tuesday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather Report: Botswana's weather is looking good for tomorrow as temperatures range from as high as 28 to as low as 11 with no rain expected.

Pitch Report: The pitch seems to be a belter for a batting side at the Oval 1 ground and the team that wins the toss will be looking to bat first and post runs on the board in this high-pressure semi-final clash.

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Zimbabwe are going through a purple patch and are two steps closer to lifting the title and they'll be looking to be as good as possible in this all important game.

Playing XI: Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Josephine Nkomo(C), Chiedza Dhururu (WK), Precious Marange, Loreen Tshuma, Tasmeen Granger, Loryn Phiri, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya

Uganda Women

Uganda though have quite a few things to do well tomorrow, the batting needs to come together to win the game tomorrow and they have enough in the tank as far as the bowling is concerned to topple a top side like Zimbabwe.

Playing XI: Prosscovia Alako, Kevin Awio (WK), Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi (C), Naome Bagenda, Janet Mbabazi, Stephani Nampiina, Esther Iloku, Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Concy Aweko

Match prediction

Zimbabwe look to be favorites to storm into the finals but if Uganda can get their basics right, they can exert some pressure in the middle overs, which could do the trick for them.

Zimbabwe Women clearly looking a stronger team but Uganda Women can cause an upset in the first Semi-Final. But it's easier said than done.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee