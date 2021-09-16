ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 2nd semi-final: Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Namibia Women will take on Tanzania Women in the second semi-final of the World T20 Africa Qualifiers on Friday. The Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Botswana will host the encounter.

Namibia, led by Irene van Zyl, was arguably the standout team in Group B. The side went on to win all four of their games and finished on top of the table with a net run rate of 2.795. In their last league game on Tuesday, Namibia beat Cameroon by eight wickets with 97 balls left.

After being put in to field first, Namibia restricted Cameroon to a mere 30 in 15.5 overs. Wilka Mwatile was the pick of their bowlers as she picked up a five-wicket haul.

Sune Wittman and Kayleen Green picked up two wickets each. Namibia lost the early wickets of openers Adri van der Merwe and Wittman, but it took the others only 3.5 overs to track the target down.

Tanzania, led by Hudaa Omary, on the other hand, finished second in the points table in Group A. In their previous game, Tanzania got past Botswana, winning by seven wickets with 55 balls left. After fielding first, Tanzania bowled their opponents out for 82.

Perice Kamunya and Sophia Jerome accounted for three scalps each. Zinaida Jeremiah also picked up two wickets. Tanzania tracked down the target in 10.5 overs. Fatuma Kibasu and Monica Pascal scored in their 30s to secure a comprehensive win for Tanzania.

Match Details

Match: Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women, 2nd semi-final, Women’s T20 World Cup African Qualifiers

Date: September 17 (Friday)

Time: 5:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Botswana

Pitch Report

The pitch has been a sporting one thus far in the series. The batters have been able to score runs freely and the bowlers haven’t returned empty-handed. Batting second should be the preferred option for teams.

Weather Report

Conditions will be warm and sunny with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side.

Playing XIs

Namibia Women

Kayleen Green is the leading run-scorer for Namibia, having scored 99 runs at an average of 49.50. Yasmeen Khan has also stepped up. Wilka Mwatile is their top wicket-taker with seven scalps while Sune Wittman and Sylvia Shihepo have picked up six wickets each.

Predicted Playing XI

Adri van der Merwe, Sune Wittman, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green (wk), Wilka Mwatile, Jurriene Diergaardt, Kaylee van Wyk, Irene van Zyl (c), Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Namusha Shiomwenyo

Tanzania Women

Fatuma Kibasu is the leading run-scorer for Tanzania, having amassed 239 runs at an average of 95 and a strike rate of 157.23. Monica Pascal and Saum Mtae have also scored in excess of 100 runs each. Perice Kamunya and Sophia Jerome have accounted for nine wickets each.

Predicted Playing XI

Saum Mtae, Fatuma Kibasu, Monica Pascal, Hudaa Omary (c), Mwainaidi Swedy, Neema Pius, Perice Kamunya, Nasra Saidi, Sophia Jerome, Shufaa Mohamedi (wk), Zinaida Jeremiah.

Match Prediction

Namibia, having stayed unbeaten in the tournament, seem the stronger of the two teams. Although Tanzania have done well of late, Namibia shouldn’t have much difficulty winning the next game.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live streaming: FanCode.

