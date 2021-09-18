ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021, 3rd place playoff: Uganda Women vs Tanzania Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Uganda Women will take on Tanzania Women in the 3rd place playoff of the World T20 Africa Qualifiers on Sunday, September 19. Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Botswana will host the encounter.

Uganda have had a decent outing in the tournament so far. The team, led by Immaculate Nakisuuyi, won three out of four games and finished second in the points table in Group B. But in the semi-final on Friday, Uganda lost to Zimbabwe by 14 runs.

After being asked to field first, Uganda restricted Zimbabwe to 108 for six in 20 overs. Irene Alumo and Stephani Nampiina picked up two wickets each. In their run-chase, Uganda crumbled and were shot out for 94. Extras top scored for them with 24 runs.

Tanzania, on the other hand, lost to only Zimbabwe, in the group stage. But they ran out of luck in the semi-final on Friday against Namibia. Tanzania lost the match by two wickets with two balls left. The game went down to the wire, but they couldn’t hold their nerve.

Batting first, Tanzania scored a mere 89 for seven mostly because of Monica Pascal’s 48-ball 30. During Namibia’s run-chase, Nasra Saidi and Sophia Jerome picked up three wickets each. However, their efforts went in vain as Namibia got past the finish line.

Match Details

Match: Uganda Women vs Tanzania Women, 3rd place playoff, Women’s T20 World Cup African Qualifiers

Date: September 19 (Sunday)

Time: 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Botswana

Pitch Report

The pitch has been a tad tricky for batting, especially in the knockout stages. Runs on the board should be the preferred option for teams. The bowlers are likely to enjoy bowling on the surface.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now. Conditions will stay clear with the sun expected to be out throughout the course of the game. The temperature will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Playing XIs

Uganda Women

Rita Musamali has been excellent for Uganda in the tournament. She has scored 119 runs at an impressive strike rate of 111.21. Kevin Awino and Immaculate Nakisuuyi have been decent with the bat as well. Stephani Nampiina is Uganda’s top wicket-taker, having taken nine scalps.

Playing XI: Prosscovia Alako, Kevin Awino (WK), Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi (C), Naome Bagenda, Janet Mbabazi, Stephani Nampiina, Esther Iloku, Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Concy Aweko

Tanzania Women

Fatuma Kibasu has been exemplary for Tanzania, both with bat and ball. She has scored 246 runs with a top score of an unbeaten 127 and has also picked up four wickets. Sophia Jerome is their leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps. Pascal and Perice Kamunya have also done well.

Playing XI: Saum Mtae, Fatuma Kibasu, Monica Pascal, Hudaa Omary (c), Mwainaidi Swedy, Neema Pius, Perice Kamunya, Nasra Saidi, Sophia Jerome, Shufaa Mohamedi (wk), Zinaida Jeremiah.

Match Prediction

On current form, Tanzania look a tad superior to Uganda. Tanzania’s batters and bowlers have complemented each other with precision. Tanzania should be able to win the game.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee