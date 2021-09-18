ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021, Final: Zimbabwe Women vs Namibia Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Namibia Women will take on Zimbabwe Women in the final of the World T20 Africa Qualifiers on Sunday, September 19. Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Botswana will host the encounter.

Zimbabwe topped the points table in Group A after winning all five of their matches. In the semi-final on Friday against Uganda, the Josephine Nkomo-led team struggled a bit but managed to win the game by 94 runs.

Batting first, Zimbabwe posted 108 in 20 overs after Precious Marange scored a 25-ball 40. Her knock was laced with three fours and as many sixes. During Uganda’s run-chase, Esther Mbofana picked up three wickets to make sure that Zimbabwe won by 14 runs.

Namibia have also managed to stay unbeaten in the tournament so far. After topping the table in Group B, Namibia defeated Tanzania in the semi-final on Friday. After being put into the field first, Namibia restricted Tanzania to 89 for seven in their 20 overs.

Wilka Mwatile and Kayleen Green picked up three wickets each. In the run-chase, Namibia lost wickets at regular intervals. But a couple of 20s from Sune Wittmann and skipper Irene van Zyl made sure Namibia tracked down the target with two balls to spare.

Match Details

Match: Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Final, Women’s T20 World Cup African Qualifiers

Date: September 19 (Sunday)

Time: 5:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Botswana

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue hasn’t been overly great for batting. The two semi-final matches turned out to be low-scoring. The chasing teams also faced quite a bit of trouble. Batting first should be the way forward.

Weather Report

The sun will be out throughout the duration of the game and there is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Modester Mupachikwa is currently the leading run-scorer for Zimbabwe, having notched 133 runs at an average of 66.50. Loryn Phiri is their top wicket-taker with 15 scalps at an economy rate of 2.55. Esther Mbofana has accounted for 12 scalps. Others have also stepped up in their hour of need.

Playing XI: Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Josephine Nkomo (C), Chiedza Dhururu (WK), Precious Marange, Loreen Tshuma, Tasmeen Granger, Loryn Phiri, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya

Namibia Women

Kayleen Green has done well with the bat, having scored 99 runs at an average of 33. Jurriene Diergaardt has batted at an average of 51. Wilka Mwatile is the leading wicket-taker for Namibia with nine scalps. Green and Sune Wittman have six wickets to their name as well.

Playing XI: Adri van der Merwe, Sune Wittman, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green (wk), Wilka Mwatile, Jurriene Diergaardt, Kaylee van Wyk, Irene van Zyl (c), Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Namusha Shiomwenyo

Match Prediction

Although both teams are unbeaten, Zimbabwe look stronger than Namibia on current form if not on paper. Zimbabwe should be able to win the final.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee