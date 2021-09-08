ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Full schedule, squads, live streaming & match timings

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 is all set to be played in Botswana with a total of 11 teams. Group A will have six teams while Group B will have a total of five teams.

Botswana, Rwanda, Cameroon, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe are the participating teams in the tournament. All matches of the tournament will be played at Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone and Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Gaborone.

The winner of this tournament will progress to the ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier tournament in 2022. Botswana, Cameroon and Eswatini are making their debuts in an ICC event.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All timings in IST)

September 9, Thursday

Rwanda vs Mozambique, 12:45 PM

Namibia vs Uganda, 1:00 PM

Botswana vs Eswatini, 5:45 PM

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone, 6:00 PM

September 10, Friday

Tanzania vs Zimbabwe, 12:45 PM

Cameroon vs Uganda, 1:00 PM

Botswana vs Mozambique, 5:45 PM

Namibia vs Nigeria, 6:00 PM

September 11, Saturday

Eswatini vs Zimbabwe, 12:45 PM

Cameroon vs Sierra Leone, 1:00 PM

Mozambique vs Tanzania, 5:45 PM

Nigeria vs Uganda, 6:00 PM

September 12, Sunday

Eswatini vs Rwanda, 12:45 PM

Botswana vs Zimbabwe, 1:00 PM

September 13, Monday

Rwanda vs Tanzania, 12:45 PM

Cameroon vs Nigeria, 1:00 PM

Mozambique vs Zimbabwe, 5:45 PM

Namibia vs Sierra Leone, 6:00 PM

September 14, Tuesday

Eswatini vs Tanzania, 12:45 PM

Cameroon vs Namibia, 1:00 PM

Botswana vs Rwanda, 5:45 PM

Sierra Leone vs Uganda, 6:00 PM

September 16, Thursday

Mozambique vs Eswatini, 12:45 PM

Rwanda vs Zimbabwe, 1:00 PM

Botswana vs Tanzania, 5:45 PM

September 17, Friday

1st Semi-Final, 12:45 PM

2nd Semi-Final, 5:45 PM

September 19, Sunday

Third place playoff, 12:45 PM

Final, 5:45 PM

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Live Streaming Details

Fancode will stream all matches for fans in India. Those watching the matches outside India can view them live on ICC.tv.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Squads

Botswana

Laura Mophakedi (c), Florence Samanyika (vc), Olebogeng Batisani, Kesego Inakale, Onneile Keitsemang, Jacqueline Kgang, Thandiwe Legabile, Bontle Madimabe (wk), Precious Modimo, Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Collin Mokibelo, Shameelah Mosweu, Botsogo Mpedi, Tuelo Shadrack

Cameroon

Michelle Ekani (c), Odile Agbor, Marguerite Bessala, Maeva Douma, Akago Eliane, Elsa Gana, Nantia Kenfack, Tchouabo Leslie, Clemence Manidom, Bernadette Mbida, Cynerah Mboe, Jeanne Ngono, Madeleine Sissako, Michel Tedjui

Eswatini

Dumsile Dlamini, Phindo Dlamini, Winile Ginindza, Ntombizini Gwebu, Nombuso Khumalo, Samkelisiwe Mabuza, Nomvuyo Magagula, Tenele Malinga, Khulani Maseko, Mawilsia May, Welile Mazibuka, Ntombizonke Mkhatshwa

Mozambique

Olga Matsolo (c), Isabel Chuma, Alcinda Cossa, Palmira Cuinica, Sheila Guambe, Rosalia Hoiong, Flora Macaringue, Paula Mazuze, Atalia Monjane, Cecelia Murrombe, Helena Rungo, Jessica Sainda, Dalmira Tivane

Namibia

Irene van Zyl (c), Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green (wk), Mezerly Gorases, Victoria Hamunyela, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Mekelaye Mwatile, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Namusha Shiomwenyo, Adri van der Merwe, Kaylee van Wyk, Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann

Nigeria

Blessing Etim (c), Kehinde Abdulquadri, Taiwo Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, George Chinyenum, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Miracle Imimole, Piety Lucky, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday

Rwanda

Marie Bimenyimana (c), Sifa Ingabire, Alice Ikuzwe, Flora Irakoze (wk), Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Cathia Uwamahoro, Merveille Uwase, Sarah Uwera (wk), Antoinette Uwimbabazi, Margueritte Vumiliya

Sierra Leone

Linda Bull (c), Adama Kamara, Aminata Kamara, Ann Marie Kamara, Zainab Kamara, Ramatu Kassim, Mabinty King, Isatu Koroma, Janet Kowa, Fatmata Parkinson, Fatu Pessima, Mabinty Sankoh, Mary Sheriff, Marie Turay

Tanzania

Hudaa Omary (c), Zinaida Jeremiah, Sophia Jerome, Linda Justine, Perice Kamunya, Fatuma Kibasu, Jennifer Kimaro, Shufaa Mohamed, Saum Mtae, Monica Pascal, Neema Pius, Nasra Saidi, Mwanaiddi Shakim, Mwanaidi Swedy, Nuru Tindo, Mwanamvua Ushanga

Uganda

Immaculate Nakisuuyi (c), Janet Mbabazi (vc), Prosscovia Alako, Irene Alumo, Evelyn Anyipo, Concy Aweko, Kevin Awino, Damalie Busingye, Esther Iloku, Naomi Kayondo, Patricia Malemikia, Rita Musamali, Stephani Nampiina, Racheal Ntono

Zimbabwe

Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Christabel Chatonzwa, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Tasmeen Granger, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Esther Mbofana, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Lorraine Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma

