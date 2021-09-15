ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 10: Cameroon Women vs Sierra Leone Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Sierra Leone Women will take on Cameroon Women in the World T20 qualifiers on Wednesday. Both sides are winless after three games of the qualifiers.

Cameroon are making their debut in ICC tournaments, having lost their tournament-opener to Uganda by 155 runs. In that game, they were bowled out for just 35 runs while chasing 191 runs.

In their second fixture, Cameroon lost by ten wickets to Nigeria, who chased down a paltry 48-run target without losing a wicket. Cameroon then took on a formidable Namibian side in their third encounter, which they lost by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone, like Cameroon, have also lost their first three fixtures. They took on Nigeria in their first match of the tournament. They put up a decent performance, but lost by five wickets.

In their second fixture, they took on Namibia, and were handed their second defeat of the tournament, as they failed to overhaul at 144-run target. Against Uganda in their third fixture, they succumbed by nine wickets while defending a modest total of 87 runs.

Both teams seem to be down and out heading into this fixture. However, both teams will look forward to the opportunity of winning their first game of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Cameroon Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Match 10 Women’s T20 World Cup African Qualifiers.

Date: 15th September (Wednesday).

Time: 6:00 PM IST,

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Botswana,

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 has been on the slower side. It offers aid to spinners and bowlers with slow-ball variations. Teams have looked to chase on this surface, but have mostly not been successful doing so.

Weather Report

The weather in Botswana on Wednesday will be sunny. The temperature will range between 13 and 35 degrees Celsius. No rain interruptions are expected on the day.

Playing XIs

Cameroon Women

Cameroon are yet to get their first win in the qualifiers. Their captain and wicketkeeper Michele Ekani must come good in this encounter. Maeva Douma has been the only player inspiring confidence in the side.

Predicted Playing XI

Michele Ekani (c, wk) , Odile Agbor, Maeva Douma, Cynerah Mboe, Madaleine Sissako, Elsa Kana, Nantia Kenfack, Clemence Manidom, Bernadette Mbida, Jeanne Ngono, Michel Tedjui.

Sierra Leone Women

Sierra Leone, much like Cameroon, are yet to win a game, and will be eager to turn around their fortunes. Sierra Leone may not have won a game as yet, but have shown some serious potential.

Playing XI: Marie Turay, Aminata Kamara, Fatu Pessima, Linda Bull (c), Ann Marie Kamara, Zainab Kamara, Mary Sheriff, Janet Kowa, Mabinty Sankoh (wk), Mabinty King, Ramatu Kassim.

Match Prediction

Both sides have failed to win a match in the tournament. Sierra Leone are the better of the two sides, so they're expected to win this game.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav