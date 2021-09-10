ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 11, Tanzania Women vs Mozambique Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The ICC World T20 Qualifiers kicked off on September 9 in Botswana. Tanzania Women now lock horns with Mozambique Women on September 11 in the 11th fixture of the tournament. This is set to be Tanzania’s second match while it will be the third game for Mozambique.

Tanzania began their conquest against a formidable Zimbabwe side, scoring 103 runs before getting bowled out while batting first. Monica Pascal was the star with the bat, scoring a 41-ball 42 on a seemingly tough batting surface. Nasra Saidi was the pick of the bowlers, snaring 2 wickets with an economy of just 3 RPO. The Zimbabwe side emerged as winners in yet another low scoring encounter, chasing the target down in 19 overs.

The Mozambique side started off their campaign against the Rwanda Women and played their second match against the Botswana Women. The performance by the batting department in both encounters was below par and disappointing to an extent. The Mozambique outfit need to step up their game in all departments if they want to pose a threat to the Tanzanian side.

Match Details

Match: Tanzania Women vs Mozambique Women, Match 11, ICC World T20 African Qualifiers.

Date: 11th September, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 5:45 pm IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone

Weather report

The temperatures in Botswana are set to range between 8 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 27%. There is no prediction of rain and fans can expect a full, interruption-free game.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 is on the slower side and can even be sluggish at times. It assists the slower bowlers. The batters need to stick to the game-plan and choose less aggressive strokes. 110-115 is a par score on this wicket and fans can expect another low scoring encounter.

Predicted Playing XIs

Tanzania Women

Fatuma Kibasu is the leading run-scorer for Tanzania Women. Monica Pascal with a 41-ball 42 was the top score for her side in the 1st match of the qualifiers. Nasra Saidi was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2 wickets for just 9 runs.

Predicted XI: Hudaa Omary (C), Zinaida Jeremiah, Sophia Jerome, Perice Kamunya, Fatuma Kibasu, Linda Massawe, Shuffa Mohamedi, Saum Mtae, Monica Pascal, Neema Pius, Nasra Saidi.

Mozambique Women

The Mozambique outfit have not come well with the bat so far in the tournament, having been dismissed for only 18 in the match against Rwanda Women in their 1st match and for 41 runs against Botswana in their 2nd match of the qualifiers.

Predicted XI: Olga Matsolo (c), Cecelia Murrombe, Palmira Cuinica (wk), Christina Magaia, Tania Chiracheque, Alcinda Cossa, Isabel Chuma, Rosalia Haiong, Ofelia Moiane, Helena Ponja, Alda Mangue

Tanzania W vs Mozambique W Match Prediction

Tanzania Women are the stronger of the two sides. Tanzania are expected to finish on top in this encounter and hand the Mozambique outfit their third defeat of their tournament.

TV and Live Streaming Details:

TV: N/A

Live streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee