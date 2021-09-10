ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 12, Nigeria Women vs Uganda Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers commenced on September 9, 2021. In the 12th match of the competition, Nigeria Women will face off against Uganda Women on September 11. The Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 ground in Gaborone will host the game.

After winning the first game convincingly against Sierra Leone, Nigeria failed to carry the winning momentum into the match against Namibia. Nigeria Women failed to chase 126 runs as they managed only 66 runs in their 20 overs. The bowlers did a fine job but the batters failed to back them up. The batters will have to step up if they are to secure a win against Uganda.

Uganda, on the other hand, lost their opening encounter against Namibia. It was a thriller of a contest as the Ugandan side fell short by just four runs. After being invited to bat, Namibia put 105 on the board. Chasing a below-par total, Uganda did not have the best of starts but some healthy contributions from the middle-order batters helped them get close to the target.

Five runs were required off the final ball and a wicket meant they fell short by four runs. Uganda need to get back together and fire in unison in the upcoming match against Nigeria. They will be eager to turn their campaign around and should be coming out all guns blazing.

Match Details

Match: Nigeria Women vs Uganda Women, Match 12, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2021

Date: September 11th, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather Report

It is expected to be pretty cold on Saturday in Botswana. The temperatures are likely to range between 8 and 27 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and a full game can be played on Saturday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 in Botswana is a bit on the slower side. It will assist the spinners from both sides. We have seen some low-scoring games on this surface and this game too will most likely follow the same trend.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nigeria Women

The Nigerian women were good in the first game but suffered a heavy loss in the next. The batters need to step up to get them back to winning ways. The team is likely to field the same XI that featured against Namibia.

Playing XI: Esther Sandy, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Agatha Obulor, Salome Sunday, Blessing Etim (c), Omonye Asika, Lucky Piety, Joy Efosa, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Taiwo Abdulquadri, Racheal Samson.

Uganda Women

Uganda came close to winning their first game but fell short by a mere four runs. The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Namibian side to 105 but the batters failed to perform. They will be hoping for an improved performance in their next game.

Playing XI: Prosscovia Alako, Racheal Ntono, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi (c), Esther Iloku, Stephani Nampiina, Janet Mbabazi, Kevin Awino (wk), Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Concy Aweko.

Match prediction:

Both sides are coming off a loss and will be looking to bounce back in the tournament. With the two sides looking strong on paper, a cracker of a contest is in store. The Ugandan side are expected to come out on top against Nigeria on Saturday.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

