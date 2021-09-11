ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 14, Botswana Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Botswana will face Zimbabwe in the 14th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021 on September 12. The Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 ground in Gaborone will host this encounter. Both sides are yet to lose a game so far and the winner of this match will go to the top of the table.

Botswana are on a roll in the competition so far as they have won both their games comprehensively. They defeated Swaziland in their opening game by 195 runs and followed it up with a 110-run win over Mozambique.

Botswana's bowlers have been outstanding so far and the batters too have stepped up to put big totals on the board. A win in their next game will see them retain the top spot.

Zimbabwe too haven’t lost a match so far. In their first game against Tanzania, they held their nerves to win a closely-fought contest. After dismissing Tanzania for 103, they successfully chased down the total in the 19th over with six wickets in hand.

In the following game, Zimbabwe outplayed Swaziland in a dominant display. They knocked out Swaziland for 17 before chasing it down in two overs. Each member has stepped up for them and will be looking to repeat their performances against Botswana in the upcoming game.

Match Details:

Match: Botswana Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Match 14, ICC Women’s World Africa Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: September 12, 2021 Sunday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather report:

Temperatures in Botswana on Sunday are likely to range between eight and 27 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and fans can expect a full day’s play on Sunday.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 ground in Botswana is a bit on the slower side. It will assist the spinners of both sides. The teams batting first have won two of the three games played so far at this venue. The team winning the toss will look to bat first on this surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

Botswana Women

Botswana are the current table-toppers of Group A. Botswana will be eager to keep the winning momentum going against Zimbabwe in their next game. The winning combination is likely to be repeated in their next match.

Playing XI: Florence Samanyika, Olebogeng Batisani, Shameelah Mosweu, Laura Mophakedi (c & wk), Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Botsogo Mpedi, Jacqueline Kgang, Bontle Madimabe, Thandiwe Legabile, Tuelo Shadrack

Zimbabwe Women

Zimbabwe Women have a good balance on their side with everyone stepping up in crunch situations. Zimbabwe will look to field the same XI for the upcoming game.

Playing XI: Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Josephine Nkomo (c), Chiedza Dhururu, Ashley Ndiraya, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Tasmeen Granger, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana

Match prediction:

With Botswana and Zimbabwe placed first and second in the points table, they will come out all guns blazing against each other on Sunday. Zimbabwe are coming off a huge win over Swaziland and will likely edge Botswana in this battle of the top two teams.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee