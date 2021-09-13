ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 15, Rwanda Women vs Tanzania Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Rwanda Women take on Tanzania Women in the 15th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 at Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone on Monday.

Rwanda Women are at the top of the Group A table with two wins from as many games. They won their first game comfortably against Mozambique Women, emerging victorious by 10 wickets. Rwanda Women backed up their fine performance with another big win over Swaziland Women last time out.

Rwanda Women batted first and posted a big total of 204/5 courtesy of a magnificent unbeaten hundred from Gisele Ishimwe. Their bowlers then made a mockery of the Swaziland Women batting line-up, bundling them out for a mere 19 runs. Margueritte Vumiliya, Henriette Ishimwe and Alice Ikuzwe led the charge with the ball.

On the other hand, Tanzania Women started their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2021 with a loss against Zimbabwe Women. However, they came back strong against a listless Mozambique Women side to register a big win that will uplift their spirits. They put up a huge total of 228 batting first, propelled by fifties from Mwanaidi Ammy and Fatuma Kibasu.

Mozambique Women could only manage to get 28 runs before being bowled out. Nasra Saidi, Perice Kamunya and Sophia Frank were amongst the wickets. Tanzania Women are placed fourth with a win and a loss so far.

Match Details

Match: Rwanda Women vs Tanzania Women, Match 15, ICC Women’s World T20 Africa Qualifier, 2021.

Date and Time: September 13, 2021, Monday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather Report

The forecast for the game is bright and sunny with clear skies throughout the game. Therefore, we expect a full match without interruptions. The temperature will vary between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Botswana Oval 1 has been very good for batting and we have seen high scores being posted. These totals have been defended easily as well and therefore, batting first and getting runs on the board is what the team winning the toss will ideally want to do.

Predicted Playing XIs

Rwanda Women

Gisele Ishimwe has been the leading run-scorer for Rwanda Women with 120 runs so far. None of the other batters have come good though, which is something they will want to set right. Margueritte Vumiliya and Henriette Ishimwe have been their best bowlers and they will look to keep their winning run going.

Predicted XI: Bimenyimana(c), Cathia Uwamahoro, Gisele Ishimwe, Sarah Uwera(wk), Women Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Sifa Ingabire, Alice Ikuzwe, Margueritte Vumiliya, Belyse Murekatete, Flora Irakoze, Josiane Nyirankundineza.

Tanzania Women

Mwanaidi Ammy with 87* and Fatuma Kibasu with 62 were brilliant for Tanzania Women with the bat last time out and will want to carry on their fine run. Nasra Saidi and Perice Kamunya have been their mainstays with the ball. However, they will want a complete performance against a strong Rwanda Unit.

Predicted XI: Fatuma Kibasu, Saum Mtae, Hudaa Omary(c), Mwanaidi Ammy, Neema Pius, Mwanaiddi Ibrahim Shakim, Perice Mamunya, Nasra Saidi, Sophia Frank, Shufaa Mohamedi(wk), Mwanamvua Hamisi.

Match Prediction

Rwanda Women are on an unbeaten run coming into this game. Tanzania Women will be high on momentum as well, having won their previous game. Neither side has performed to their full potential with the bat yet. Rwanda Women will be deemed favorites and Tanzania will have to overcome a stern test if they are to win this game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Stream: Fancode

