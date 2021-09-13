ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 16: Cameroon Women vs Nigeria Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Cameroon Women will square off against Nigeria Women in the 16th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers at Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 in Gaborone on Monday.

Cameroon have played only one game in the tournament so far. losing to Uganda by 155 runs. Uganda posted a huge total of 190. In pursuit, Cameroon were bowled out for just 35. Their batting collapsed under pressure, so they will be determined to put up a better showing against Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nigeria started their campaign with a win over Sierra Leone. However, they lost their next two games to Namibia and Uganda, respectively. After a victorious start, Nigeria have failed to build on the momentum. Chasing a modest target of just 105 against Uganda, they were bowled out for 61.

Cameroon are languishing at the bottom of the Group B table. Nigeria are in a better position, placed third at the moment. Nigeria will look to get back to winning ways, while Cameroon are still looking for their first win.

Match Details

Match: Cameroon Women vs Nigeria Women, Match 16, ICC Women’s World T20 Africa Qualifier, 2021.

Date and Time: September 13, 2021, Monday, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Gaborone, Botswana.

Weather Report

A full game of cricket is expected. Bright sunshine is likely to be there throughout the course of the game. The temperature could hover between 21 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 has played on the slower side. Spinners from both teams will have assistance from the surface, and could play a key role. Batting might not be as easy, as the batters have had a tough time on this wicket, which means this one could be another low-scoring affair.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cameroon Women

Cameroon struggled with both bat and ball in the lone game they have played so far. Captain Michele Solange Ngono was good with the ball, with figures of 1/27. Abele Leslie Mbieleu and Cynerah Mboe were economical, but the others were on the expensive side.

Madaleine Laure Sissako was the only batter who got to double figures, scoring an unbeaten 17. Cameroon will hope to put up a decent show in the rest of the tournament.

Predicted XI: Bernadette Manuella Mbida, Clemence Manidom, Cynerah Mboe, Maeva Francine Debora, Madaleine Laure Sissako, Michele Solange Ngono(c), Marguerite Bessala, Daina Lauria Nantia(wk), Marie Eliane Atsagou, Abele Leslie Mbieleu, Jeanne Adrienne Ngono Noah.

Nigeria Women

Omonye Asika has top-scored for Nigeria with 44 runs so far. Esther Sandy and skipper Blessing Etim are the only other two batters to have scored more than 30 runs apiece.

Their bowling has been a lot better. Joy Efosa and Taiwo Abdulquadri have picked up six wickets apiece. They restricted Uganda to 104 and Namibia to 125, but it has been the batting that has let them down.

Predicted XI: Esther Sandy, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Blessing Etim(c), Salome Sunday, Agatha Obulor, Joy Efosa, Abigail Igbobie(wk), Mary Desmond, Taiwo Abdulquadri, Racheal Samson.

Match Prediction

Cameroon have only played one game, whereas Nigeria have played three, and have a better hang of proceedings. While they've been bowling well, batting has been an issue for Nigeria, though.

Similarly, Cameroon have also struggled with the bat. The only thing that works in favour of Nigeria is that they have a better bowling attack, which gives them a marginal edge in this T20 game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Stream: Fancode.

