ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 17, Mozambique Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

In the 17th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, Mozambique women face Zimbabwe women at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 Ground in Gaborone. It's all to play for the Mozambique women in this Group A clash and fans can expect another exciting contest on Monday.

Mozambique women are struggling in the competition. They have played three games so far and are yet to get their first win. The batters have failed miserably as the side hasn’t crossed 50 in any of the games played. The totals of 17, 41, and 28 tell the story. They are a young side who are eager to make a mark at the highest level but will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the Zimbabwe side in their upcoming clash.

Zimbabwe women, on the other hand, are on a roll in the competition so far. They have played three games so far and have won all three. After getting past Tanzania in the last over of the first game, they won the following games comprehensively. They are sitting comfortably at the top of the table of Group A.

A win in their upcoming match against Mozambique will see Zimbabwe retain the top spot. Everyone has stepped up in crunch situations and will be looking to repeat their performances going forward in the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Mozambique Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Match 17, ICC Women’s World Africa Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: September 13th, 2021 Monday, 05:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather Report

The weather in Botswana on Monday is expected to be warm and sunny. The temperature will range between 11 to 29 degrees Celsius. Expect a full day's play as there is no chance of rain on Monday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 ground in Botswana is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect it to stay true throughout the match. We have seen teams put big totals on the board so far at this venue. Expect a high-scoring game on Monday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mozambique Women

Mozambique are yet to win a game in the competition so far. Nothing has gone right for them so far and they will be looking to turn the tables around. The batters need to step up going ahead in the competition. They will be looking for improved performance in their upcoming game against Zimbabwe.

Playing XI: Palmira Cuinica (wk), Cecelia Murrombe, Helena Ponja, Christina Magaia, Tania Chiracheque, Olga Matsolo (c), Alcinda Cossa, Ofelia Moiane, Isabel Chuma, Alda Mangue, Rosalia Haiong

Zimbabwe Women

Zimbabwe women have looked good so far in the competition. They have found the right combination early in the tournament with everyone contributing to the team’s success. Expect them to continue with the winning combination for the game against Mozambique.

Playing XI: Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo (c), Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya

Match prediction

Zimbabwe has looked good so far in the competition. Everyone has stepped up and fired in unison as they sit at the top of the table. Mozambique women need to play out of their skin to challenge the Zimbabwe side.

Expect the Zimbabwe women to go past the Mozambique side unscathed on Monday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee