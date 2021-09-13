ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 18: Namibia Women vs Sierra Leone Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

In the 18th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, Namibia Women will lock horns against Sierra Leone Women at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 ground in Gaborone.

Namibia have been on a roll in the competition. They are the table-toppers of group B, with four points in their kitty. They are yet to lose a game in the tournament. They got off to a winning start against Uganda in a close-fought contest. They then defended a modest total of 105, restricting Uganda Women to 101.

In their next game, they defeated Nigeria comprehensively to go to the top of the table. They scored 125 in their 20 overs before restricting Nigeria to only 66 . Namibia will now look to continue their winning momentum against Sierra Leone and retain their top spot in the league.

Sierra Leone, meanwhile, have only played one game, which they lost against Nigeria. After electing to bat first, they managed to score 102 runs losing nine wickets. Aminata Kamara top-scored with 28. However, Nigeria chased down the total with a little more than four overs and five wickets to spare.

Against the table-toppers, Sierra Leone will have to be on top of their game, in both batting and bowling.

Match Details

Match: Namibia Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Match 18, ICC Women’s World Africa Qualifier, 2021.

Date and Time: September 13th, 2021 Thursday, 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Gaborone, Botswana.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to range between 11 to 29 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain, so a full game can be expected.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 ground is a bit on the slower side. The batters have generally struggled on this surface. The surface will assist spinners, ao another low-scoring game could ensue on Monday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia Women

Namibia women have looked good in the competition so far. Their bowlers have stepped up to restrict the opposition to low totals. They will be eager to keep their winning momentum going ahead in the competition. Don't expect them to tinker with their winning combination.

Playing XI: Adri van der Merwe, Sune Wittman, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Kayleen Green, Edellle van Zyl, Jurriene Diergaardt, Wilka Mwatile, Irene van Zyl (c), Sylvia Shihepo, Merczerly Gorases, Victoria Hamunyela.

Sierra Leone Women

Sierra Leone lost their opening game against Nigeria. But they will be eager to turn the tables around this time before facing Namibia in their next game. Expect them to back their players and field the same XI that featured in their opening game.

Playing XI: Mabinty Sankoh, Aminata Kamara, Fatu Pessima, Linda Bull (c), Ann Marie Kamara, Zainab Kamara, Mary Sheriff, Janet Kowa, Isatu Koroma, Mabinty King (wk), Ramatu Kassim.

Match Prediction

Namibia are riding high on confidence, whereas Sierra Leone are winless so far in the competition. Namibia have the winning momentum behind them, so expect them to come out on top against Sierra Leone on Monday.

