ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 19, Swaziland Women vs Tanzania Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

In the 19th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021, Swaziland face Tanzania at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 ground in Gaborone. Both teams will be coming out all guns blazing in this Group A clash.

Swaziland Women are struggling in this competition and are currently rooted to the bottom of the table. They have failed to compete in the three games played so far and will be eager to bounce back. The batters need to step up as the overall team scores have been 29, 17, and 19. They need something miraculous to get a win under their belt.

Tanzania Women, on the other hand, have looked good. They suffered a loss against Zimbabwe in their opening game but bounced back to defeat Mozambique and Rwanda.

In their last match against Rwanda, they posted 104 batting first. The bowlers then stepped up to knock Rwanda Women over for 61. Fatuma Kibasu picked up four wickets while Zinaida Jeremiah scalped three wickets. They will be eager to repeat their performances against the Swaziland Women in the upcoming clash.

Match Details

Match: Swaziland Women vs Tanzania Women, Match 19, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, 2021

Date and Time: September 14th, 2021 Tuesday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather report

The weather in Botswana on Monday is expected to be warm and sunny. The temperature is likely to range between 13 and 33 degrees Celsius. Expect a full day’s play as there is no chance of rain on Tuesday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 ground in Botswana is a belter of a track. The bowlers will repent if they miss their mark. They need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface, which will stay true throughout the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Swaziland Women

Swaziland Women have struggled in the competition so far. Nothing has gone right for them as they are reeling at the bottom of the table. They need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Tanzania Women in their upcoming game.

Playing XI: Ntombizodwe Mkhatshwa (wk), Mbali Dlamini, Winile Ginindza (c), Ntombizini Gwebu, Ntombizonke Mkhatshwa, Dumsile Dlamini, Nothando Mabila, Samkelisiwe Mabuza, Nomvuyo Magagula, Tenele Malinga, Nombuso Khumalo

Tanzania Women

Tanzania have rebounded after suffering a loss in their opening game. They have a good balance in their side and will be expected to fire in unison in the upcoming match against Swaziland.

Playing XI: Saum Mtae, Fatuma Kibasu, Monica Pascal, Hudaa Omary (c), Mwainaidi Swedy, Neema Pius, Perice Kamunya, Nasra Saidi, Sophia Jerome, Shufaa Mohamedi (wk), Zinaida Jeremiah

Match prediction

Tanzania Women have looked good so far. They have found the right combination and will be backing their players to keep performing in the upcoming matches. Swaziland Women need to play out of their skin to challenge the Tanzania side.

Tanzania look strong on paper and should come out on top against Swaziland.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee