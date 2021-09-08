ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 2, Namibia Women vs Uganda Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021 kicked off on September 9. Namibia Women will face Uganda Women in Botswana in the second game of the competition.

In the recently-concluded Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament, Namibia Women were brilliant and finished in second place. They topped the table and reached the final but lost against Kenya Women. They will be eager to go one step ahead and qualify for the Qualifiers next year.

Several batters came good in the Kwibuka T20 competition. Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan, and Adri van der Merwe scored over 100 runs in the competition. In the bowling department, Victoria Hamunyela starred by picking 15 wickets in six games.

Uganda last participated in the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament in 2019. They finished second in the table with eight points to their name. They won four games and lost two.

Match details

Match: Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, Match 2, ICC Women’s World Africa Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: September 9, 2021, Thursday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather report

The temperature in Botswana will hover between 14 to 28 degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain so fans can expect a full game’s play on Thursday.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 in Botswana is on the slower side. The slow bowlers enjoy bowling on this surface. The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes. The average T20 score is 98 so fans can expect another low-scoring game on Thursday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia Women

Playing XI: Adri van der Merwe, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (c), Kaylee van Wyk, Wilka Mwatile, Edelle van Zyl, Sylvia Shihepo, Merczerly Gorases, Victoria Hamunyela

Uganda Women

Playing XI: Immaculate Nakisuuyi (c), Janet Mbabazi, Prosscovia Alako, Irene Alumo, Evelyn Anyipo, Concy Aweko, Kevin Awino, Naomi Kayondo, Rita Musamali, Stephanie Nampiina, Racheal Ntono

Match prediction

The second game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers will see Namibia Women lock horns against Uganda Women. Namibia is a good side and will be a challenge for the Uganda side. Expect Namibia to finish on top against Uganda.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

