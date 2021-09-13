ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 20, Cameroon Women vs Namibia Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Cameroon women take on Namibia women in the 20th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021 at Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 ground in Gaborone on Tuesday.

Cameroon has played two games so far and has suffered heavy losses in both those games. They have struggled to cope with the pressure of playing at the highest level.

The totals they have put in two games tell the story itself. Chasing 191 against Uganda, Cameroon women were knocked over for 35. In the next match against Nigeria, they could only manage to put 47 on the board. The batters need to play responsibly to stand any chance in the competition. They need to turn the tables around against Namibia women in their upcoming clash.

Namibia women, on the other hand, are on a roll in the competition so far. They have played three games so far and are yet to lose a game. After defeating Uganda by four runs in their opening game, they continued the run by winning the following games comprehensively.

The batters have done a fine job of posting good totals on the board and the bowlers have backed them to restrict the opposition to low scores. In the last game against Sierra Leone, Sune Wittmann was brilliant with the bat as he scored 52 off 43 balls. Defending 145, the bowlers stepped up to restrict the Sierra Leone women to 87, winning by 57 runs. A win in their next game will see them retain top spot in group B.

Match Details

Match: Cameroon Women vs Namibia Women, Match 20, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: September 14th, 2021 Tuesday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather report

The temperature in Botswana will range between 13 to 33 degrees Celsius. We can expect a full game’s play on Tuesday as there is no rain expected.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 ground will be on the slower side. The batters have struggled a bit on this surface. It is expected to remain the same on Tuesday as the slow bowlers will play an important role.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cameroon Women

Cameroon have suffered heavy losses in both their games. The batters need to step up in the next game to challenge the in-form Namibian side. They will be hoping to turn the tables around in their next fixture.

Playing XI: Clemence Manidom, Cymerah Mboe, Maeva Douma, Madaleine Sissako, Michele Ekani (c), Bernadette Mbida, Marguerite Bessala, Nantia Kenfack (wk), Akago Eliane, Tchouabo Leslie, Jeanne Ngono

Namibia Women

Namibia women have looked good in the competition so far. The bowlers have stepped up to restrict the opposition to low totals. They will be eager to keep the winning momentum going ahead in the competition. Everyone has stepped up and fired in unison and will be hoping to repeat their performances against Cameroon.

Playing XI: Adri van der Merwe, Sune Wittman, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green (wk), Wilka Mwatile, Jurriene Diergaardt, Kaylee van Wyk, Irene van Zyl (c), Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Namusha Shiomwenyo

Match prediction

Cameroon and Namibia face off in the 20th game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021. Namibia will be riding in confidence while Cameroon will be looking to bounce back in the competition.

Namibia look strong on paper and expect them to finish on top against Cameroon.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

