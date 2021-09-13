ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 21, Botswana Women vs Rwanda Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

In the 21st match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, Botswana Women lock horns with Rwanda Women at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 ground in Gaborone. This mid-table Group A clash on Tuesday is expected to be a cracker of a contest.

Botswana have played three games so far and have won two of those. They notched a couple of big wins against Swaziland and Mozambique but suffered a loss against Zimbabwe in their most recent game.

The batters failed miserably against Zimbabwe as they were knocked over for just 31 in pursuit of a 114. The bowlers are doing a fine job for them and it will be up to the batters to step up going ahead in the competition. They will be looking for a much-improved performance in their upcoming clash against Rwanda.

Rwanda Women, on the other hand, defeated Mozambique comprehensively in their opening game. They knocked over Mozambique for just 17 before chasing it down in the third over.

Rwanda Women continued their form in the next match against Swaziland, where they claimed an impressive victory after posting a mammoth 204. Gisele Ishimwe remained unbeaten on 114 off 69 balls. The bowlers then stepped up as the Swaziland Women were bowled out for 19.

Rwanda suffered a loss in their previous match against Tanzania. The batters failed as they were bundled out for 61 while chasing 105. Margueritte Vumiliya was the lone performer as she picked up three wickets. They will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes when they face the Botswana Women.

Match Details

Match: Botswana Women vs Rwanda Women, Match 21, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: September 14th, 2021 Tuesday, 05:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather report

Temperatures in Botswana will range between 13 and 33 degrees Celsius. We can expect a full game as there is no rain expected on Tuesday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 ground is perfect for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as it stays true throughout the match. We have seen some high-scoring games on this surface. Another one is on the cards on Tuesday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Botswana Women

Botswana have looked good so far apart from their loss against Zimbabwe. The batters will be hoping to be at their best while facing Rwanda. They have a nice balance to their side and will be looking to put their best foot forward.

Playing XI: Olebogeng Batisani, Shameelah Mosweu, Laura Mophakedi (c & wk), Thapelo Modise, Bontle Madimabe, Jacqueline Kgang, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Botsogo Mpedi, Thandiwe Legabile, Tuelo Shadrack, Onneile Keitsemang

Rwanda Women

Rwanda Women got off to a fantastic start. The bowlers have stepped up to restrict the opposition to low totals. Gisele Ishimwe has been impressive as a batter so far. The other batters need to step up going ahead in the competition.

Playing XI: Sarah Uwera (wk), Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana (c), Cathia Uwamahoro, Antoinette Uwimbabazi, Alice Ikuzwe, Sifa Ingabire, Margueritte Vumiliye, Belyse Murekatete, Immaculee Muhawenimana

Match prediction

Both sides look strong on paper and will be looking to get on top. With the two being bowling-heavy sides, an exciting contest is in store.

Botswana look solid and should come out on top against Rwanda.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

